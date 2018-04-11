Trump Furious Over Michael Cohen FBI Raid, Spending All His Time Eating And Watching TV, ‘Newsweek’ Reports

Trump is seething that his longtime lawyer is under federal investigation, sources tell the outlet.

Donald Trump has reportedly been doing nothing but eating and watching television in recent days, with the FBI raid on his longtime lawyer apparently leaving the president in an angry stupor.

This week, federal agents raided the office and private residence of Michael Cohen. As the New York Times noted, Cohen was seen as one of the most loyal members of Trump’s inner circle, and the president spoke out angrily after learning of the raid, calling it a witch hunt. The raid was reportedly connected to the $130,000 that Cohen paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Donald Trump. A new report claims that Donald Trump has been unable to recover from the shocking raid. As Newsweek reported, Trump has spent nearly all of his time since the news of the FBI raid eating and watching television.

The exact connection between Trump and Cohen’s FBI raid is not entirely clear. Some reports, including one from Vanity Fair, speculated that Special Counsel Robert Mueller may be trying to flip Cohen to testify against Trump, but there have been no reports indicating that is the case.

This is not the first report to suggest that Donald Trump spends an inordinate amount of his time in the White House eating and watching television. A previous report from The New York Times claimed that Trump is obsessed with television, and even ordered that a 60-inch flat screen television be installed in the White House dining room. The report cited White House sources who claimed that Trump spent up to eight hours a day watching television and eating fast food.

As Cohen faces an FBI investigation, there are increasing questions around the payment to Stormy Daniels and whether the payment to her constituted an illegal campaign contribution. A previous report found that in five days after Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Daniels, Trump’s company billed his campaign a series of transactions that added up to exactly $129,999.72. Trump has denied knowing anything about the payment, referring any questions to Cohen.

MC — If somebody does something Mr Trump doesn’t like, I do everything in my power to resolve it to Mr Trump’s benefit. If you do something wrong, I’m going to come at you, grab you by the neck, and I’m not going to let you go until I’m finished.” https://t.co/jypkLTP1Ho — Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) April 11, 2018

Trump’s anger over Cohen’s FBI raid has also raised fears that Trump could be preparing to fire Robert Mueller. A bipartisan group of Senators is now pushing for legislation that would protect Mueller from being removed from the investigation, but there is no indication yet from Republican leadership over whether it would come up for a vote.