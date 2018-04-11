Luann de Lesseps Is The Latest Housewife To Show Off Her Bikini Body On Instagram

When it comes to showing off their beach ready bodies in bikinis, the Real Housewives of Bravo know exactly what they are doing. Recently, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna posted pictures of themselves in their bikinis, as they wished each other a happy Easter. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Richards may have been using the bikini post as a way to send a holiday message to her cast mate, but it was also a testament to the hard work she puts into her body, as she has previously shared that she struggles to stay in shape. Now a new housewife is joining them in sharing a bikini post, as Luann de Lesseps of the Real Housewives of New York, shows off her figure in a white string bikini on Instagram.

According to the Daily Mail, de Lesseps took to the social media platform in order to show off her eight pound weight loss, after she completed her stint in rehab which was ordered by the courts. In a video posted to her Instagram account, the star of RHONY showed off her beach ready body while doing a photo op in a hotel room. The video, which was made using the boomerang feature, was captioned with, “Suite Breakfast @thelondonweho gunna be hard to leave this sunny 80 degree beautiful weather…it ain’t a la francaise.”

The caption for Luann de Lesseps’ new Instagram post, also included a number of emojis and hashtags. Among the tags that the reality star included were, “#yogabody,” “#healthybreakfast,” “#healthylifestyle,” and “#countessandfriends,” among others.

In the boomerang video, de Lesseps can be seen standing behind a room service cart that is set with two breakfast plates, and two glasses of water. As part of showing off her svelte figure, the RHONY star paired her white bikini with some retro sunglasses, as she shimmies her body while smiling happily.

While Luann de Lesseps seemed to be quite happy in her new Instagram post, recently the reality star revealed that she lost weight during her rehab stay following her arrest in December. In January, de Lesseps was charged with both disorderly intoxication, and a single felony count of resisting an officer after an incident on Christmas Eve, where she was drunk and apparently attacked a police officer. The reality star then spent 21 days in rehab before being released. It was during her time in rehab that she found herself losing weight and perfecting her beach ready body.

Although Luann de Lesseps certainly looked good in her new Instagram post as she showed off her figure and the eight pound weight loss, she still has another appearance in front of a judge to look forward to in April.