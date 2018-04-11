Kyle Richards On Whether Sisters Kim Richards And Kathy Hilton Is Now Supportive Of Her New Show

Kyle Richards revealed whether she has had any recent support from her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton over her new show, 'American Woman.'

It seems that things are still a bit strained between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and at least one of her sisters. On Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live, the entire Real Housewives cast joined Andy Cohen on set for a show before a live audience. During the show, an audience member asked Kyle if her sisters have reached out in support of her new show. The audience member pointed out that Kyle indicated in one episode earlier this season that her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, weren’t as supportive of her new semi-autobiographical show American Woman as she thought they would be.

Kyle first showed some hesitation about answering. As Lisa Vanderpump patted Kyle’s hand, Kyle revealed that while Kim has shown her support, Kathy has not.

“Did Andy tell you to ask me this question? [Laughs] Totally kidding. Totally kidding. Um, you know, Kim and I have talked about it a little bit. Um, she’s been very supportive. Um, she, we haven’t really talk about it that much but Kathy, no. She has not.”

While Andy grimaced at Kyle’s answer, Kyle shrugged in resignation.

Earlier this season on Real Housewives, Kyle Richards shared with Dorit Kemsley the happy news that she sold more shows for production. However, Kyle then cried as she revealed that she had yet to tell her sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards, the good news because she wasn’t sure what reaction she would get from them. Kyle sadly commented that her mother, Kathleen Richards, always reminded them when they were growing up to be happy about one another’s achievements. In a confessional interview, Kyle admitted that her relationship with her sisters changed after her semi-autobiographical show, American Woman, went to production and that she’s not always invited to Kathy’s Christmas parties anymore.

According to the show’s website, American Woman, set to premiere this summer on Paramount Network and starring Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari, is inspired by Kyle’s childhood growing up with her mom and sisters.

“Inspired by the upbringing of co-executive producer and Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards, this series follows an unconventional mom named Bonnie struggling to raise her daughters with the help of her two best friends Kathleen and Diana as they discover their own brand of independence amid the rise of second-wave feminism in the 1970s.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after that episode aired, Kathy snidely responded to a viewer who left an Instagram comment chastising her for how she treats Kyle. Kathy indicated that she has no hard feelings toward Kyle.

A preview for next week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 finale episode shows Kyle Richards throwing a viewing party for American Woman. When Dorit Kemlsey asks Kyle how she thinks her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, will feel when they watch the show, Kyle said that she hopes they’ll be excited and adds that they haven’t watched it yet.