An Alleged Insider Says Josiah Duggar May Be The Next Duggar To Rebel, Reports ‘The Hollywood Gossip’

A former Duggar employee stated that Josiah Duggar may be the next Duggar to step away from the family's strict rules.

Josiah Duggar may be the next Duggar to follow in sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s footsteps and rebel, reports an alleged former Duggar employee who spoke to the Hollywood Gossip. In a recent article about Jinger Duggar’s “rebellious” ways since she married husband Jeremy Vuolo, a former Duggar employee stated that he believes Josiah may just be the next one to break out into his own.

His elder sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, is known for a few firsts in the Duggar family. The reality TV star was the first Duggar sister to wear pants publicly, and the first Duggar to permanently move away from her home state of Arkansas. However, Josiah Duggar also already has a couple of Duggar firsts under his belt: he is the first Duggar to announcement a courtship and end it, and the first Duggar to have a social media while not in a relationship. And although the anonymous former Duggar employee pegs him as the next Duggar to break out, he also breaks the Duggar record for fastest engagement, having popped the question to his girlfriend, Lauren Swanson, just a few weeks after officially announcing their courtship.

While Jinger Duggar Vuolo has certainly made her own set of rules, the anonymous alleged former Duggar employee said he believes Josiah to be the next to do so, though didn’t give any reasons as to why this would be the case.

Josiah Duggar has had more focus on him in the past few months, due to the fact that he has announced a courtship with girlfriend Lauren Swanson, and then proposed to her not too long afterward. According to The Hollywood Gossip‘s article, Jinger Duggar Vuolo was able to break out because her husband told her she could, and that he claimed his title as head of their family, stating that Jinger could follow whatever rules she set for herself now.

Many Duggar fans have long suspected that the men in their lives control their wives and daughters, and if that is the case, Josiah Duggar will be able to make all of his own choices once he and Lauren start their new life together.

Thus far, none of the Duggar children have veered too far off the well-beaten path of their mega-family, as even Jinger Duggar’s husband is relatively conservative. Only time will tell if the anonymous tipster is correct and Josiah forges his own path.