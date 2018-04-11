Luann de Lesseps Flaunts String Bikini To Share How Assets Can Emerge From Giving Up Booze

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' star Luann de Lesseps shared a message along with her bikini pic -- 'Saying bye to booze does a body good.'

Luann de Lesseps slipped into a tiny bikini to add a visual effect to a message she shared on Instagram this week. The Real Housewives of New York City star makes no secret about it, she is sporting a very well-defined trim bikini body and she credits this to giving up the booze.

This is just one of the benefits Luann claims to harvest out of living a life without alcohol. At 52-years-old she is embarking on an alcohol-free life and she’s already feeling and seeing the improvements.

In December, Luann was arrested for disorderly conduct which prompted a series of events that led her to where she is today. She’s worked hard to turn her life around, which started with a stay in rehab for her alcohol abuse, according to Page Six.

She credits rehab with saving her life, claiming she’s learned it was the “best thing” she could do for herself and now that she’s done it, shes “so glad.” She claims that everyone around her would tell her she’s not an alcoholic. She doesn’t know if she is or isn’t an alcoholic, but one thing she is sure of — “not drinking works for her right now.”

The mother of two said, “Will I drink again?” She answered her own question by saying, “I don’t know. I miss good red wine. Not to say that I’ll never have good red wine again.” She then conveyed that she’s “taking it one day at a time.”

Luann shared what her days with alcohol were like. She revealed that she would have several drinks a day. “I would have the hair-of-the-dog and drink the next day and drink more, and it didn’t feel good.” This was what a day in her life was like before giving up the booze, which she described during an interview with People Magazine. “Alcohol just stopped working for me,” Luann said.

The housewife from New York City is out on the West Coast where she’s been rehearsing for the Los Angeles edition of her cabaret. That would be Countess and Friends, which will happen on Saturday.

As you can see in the first Instagram post above in this article, the Bravo personality shared a boomerang video of herself shaking that fit body she’s sporting today. She was in her London West Hollywood Hotel room when she took that photo and she also captured the image of the healthy breakfast she was about to feast on.