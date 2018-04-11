Lisa Rinna’s Epic Shade To Lisa Vanderpump That Had Their Co-Stars And ‘WWHL’ Audience In An Uproar

Lisa Rinna's snappy comeback to Lisa Vanderpump's insult during a 'Watch What Happens Live' taping had their co-stars and the live audience go crazy.

For Tuesday night’s taping of Watch What Happens Live before a live audience in Los Angeles, host Andy Cohen had the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills join him on the set as guests. Not surprisingly, there were plenty of laughs, disagreements, and insults thrown and shared between Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp. What may have been the most shocking moment, however, may have been the exchange between Lisa V. and Lisa R. after Andy pointed out that Lisa V. threw a shady insult towards Lisa R. earlier in the show. Lisa R.’s quick comeback after Lisa V. repeated the insult was so epic that it had Andy, their co-stars, and the live audience going crazy in an uproar.

During the show, an audience member asked the Real Housewives stars what taglines they would give their co-stars. Andy commented that Lisa V. just said a “very shady one” to Lisa R. earlier in the show. Lisa V. admitted that she threw Lisa R. an insult in reference to her QVC clothing line and adult diaper Depends commercial.

“Oh, I just said, ‘Go back to selling dusters and diapers.'”

The audience and the housewives reacted in happy shock. But what Lisa Rinna said next got an even bigger reaction. Without any hesitation, Lisa R., who was sitting behind Lisa Vanderpump, leaned over and said her snappy comeback.

“And guess what, honey? Guess what? Do you know how much I’ve made on those dusters and diapers? A lot more than your restaurants I’m sure.”

“Ooohhh!!!!” the audience let out, as did Andy, who covered his face in disbelief. Dorit Kemsley covered her mouth and then got up out of her chair. Erika Girardi got up and pretended to walk off stage. Teddi Mellencamp thew her hands up and yelled. Kyle Richards actually threw herself on the floor. As everyone continued to react to Lisa R.’s comeback, she sat back on her chair in quiet celebration and then did a digging motion at Lisa V.’s head. Even Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy, who was serving as the DJ for the show, grinned and shook his head in disbelief.

Yet it seems that Lisa V. took it in stride, for she couldn’t help but laugh at how great Lisa R.’s comeback was.

“See that? Vanderpump? See what happens when you wake up a sleeping tiger,” Andy asked.

“That’s right baby!” Lisa R. yelled back.

In seasons past, Lisa V. and Lisa R. have had some major drama due to Lisa R.’s belief that Lisa V. secretly stirs up drama and is a manipulator behind the scenes. While the episodes this season have shown them more at peace, they have continued to jab at one another in their respective media interviews and Watch What Happens Live appearances. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, during one Watch What Happens Live appearance earlier this season, Lisa V., in response to Lisa R.’s critique of her Season 1 appearance, said that Lisa R. auditioned but wasn’t picked for the first season.

Judging by the dynamic between Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump at Tuesday night’s Watch What Happens Live, it seems that their disagreements weren’t resolved at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 reunion show, which filmed a few weeks ago, and that viewers will see them go head to head when it airs.