‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Reed Kills JT Defending His Mom – Tristan Lake Leabu Exits ‘YR’ Soon!

'Y&R' casting shockers show that Emmy nominated Leabu leaves the CBS soap as part of a shocking and murderous twist.

New Young and the Restless spoilers reveal two game-changers. First, JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) is about to die a messy death, and second, Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu) is leaving Genoa City, and it now seems these two events are tied together in a shocking twist. The latest CBS daytime promo shows Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and three other GC ladies burying JT out in the boondocks, and now it seems they might be hiding the body to protect Vickie’s son Reed.

Tristan Lake Leabu Done At Y&R

Y&R spoilers from Soap Opera News report that Reed Hellstrom portrayer Tristan Lake Leabu is done at the CBS soap and filmed his last scenes on March 23. Given the lag between filming and air dates, that places Reed’s last days in Genoa City sometime between now and the end of April. That coincides with JT’s untimely death and permanent dirt nap. This week, JT whisked Victoria and the kids away to Hawaii, and he’s trying to convince her to run away from GC for good.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that after a blowout fight in Hawaii, Vickie decides she can’t be with JT anymore, breaks off the engagement, and throws the ring in his face. Back in Genoa City, she locks him out of the house, but remember, JT’s an investigator and picking locks is in his wheelhouse. He breaks back into the house, terrorizes her, and winds up killed. That’s when Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni), Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) help bury the body.

JT Confesses To Attack On Victor

The latest Y&R spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Hawaii is where things fall apart and Victoria can no longer hide what’s happening from her teenage son. Reed admitted this week that he was hesitant about them reuniting because he didn’t want to deal with fights, but things are so much worse than he knows. No young man will stand by and allow someone to abuse his mom like that. YR spoilers from Soap Central say that Vickie confesses to Reed that his father is abusing her.

In the meantime, Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday the 13th from SheKnows Soaps indicate that JT comes clean about attacking Victor at home then trying to kill him at the hospital. That’s enough to set both Victoria and Reed off against him. But it’s when JT assaults Victoria in her home that Reed reportedly steps in to defend his mother and kills his father. Given JT’s known heart condition, he might succumb to a coronary, or Reed may physically assault him in defense of his mother. Either way, JT’s dead.

Reed received a wake up call today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/1zLYjR3JyH — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 11, 2018

Ladies Rally To Protect Reed From Arrest

The new Y&R spoilers video (see above) shows Phyllis and Sharon horrified at the scene they walk in on when they come by for ladies night at Vickie’s place. Nikki’s also there and joins the fray, and the four women will work together to protect Reed. The kid will be traumatized enough by accidentally killing his father and they don’t want him to wind up in prison. That sets the stage for Reed’s exit from Genoa City and the YR character canvas.

J.T. Is backed into a corner today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/w74UX7ELFi — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 6, 2018

It’s likely that the Newmans will get Reed out of town and into a boarding school in Europe where there’s no extradition should the GCPD find JT’s body in that unmarked grave. If you’re a fan of Reed, don’t fret. You can bet the CBS soap will have him back again when he’s required for a storyline. It could be Tristan Lake Leabu who pops up now and then, or they might do a soap opera rapid aging syndrome (SORAS) recast at a later date and bring him back as an adult.

Are you shocked that it will be Reed who kills JT defending his mom? Are you excited to see the end of abusive JT? Are you disappointed at how Mal Young wrecked JT’s character? Check out the latest Y&R scoop on Hilary’s revenge baby with Kyle, how Kyle wrestles Jack’s paternity secret from Dina, and why Billy must take the reins at Jabot to thwart Victor and Kyle. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes, and check back here often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and news.