NFL Rumors: Bears Will Draft Saquon Barkley If There At No. 8 And Trade Howard, Per ‘FanSided’

According to 'FanSided', the Chicago Bears should draft Barkley if available.

The Chicago Bears could find themselves in a tight situation with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. According to Bill Zimmerman of Bears Goggles On, the Bears could find themselves in a position to draft Saquon Barkley. Even with Jordan Howard still the primary ball carrier, passing on Barkley would be a mistake. Well, the issue would be what to do with Howard?

According to Zimmerman, the Bears would have no choice but to shop Howard and possible get a third rounder for him. Zimmerman sees Barkley as a talent who can change the landscape of an entire team. Zimmerman would go on to say that Barkley could be the next Reggie Bush and fade out in a few years or the next Marshall Faulk.

Here is how Zimmerman thinks Barkley could fall to the Bears with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

It all starts with the Cleveland Browns. If the Browns go quarterback at No. 1 then the Giants select Bradley Chubb, that’s two teams passing on Barkley where he also will be a great addition. But the Bears still need a little luck on their end. Zimmerman sees the New York Jets taking a QB and the Browns using the fourth pick in a trade with the Buffalo Bills and them selecting a QB. With the fifth pick, Zimmerman sees the Broncos going QB as well. That leaves Barkley just two picks away from the Bears.

With the sixth pick, the Indianapolis Colts will select a defensive player, even with their need for a running back after the departure of Frank Gore. Now, the only team standing in the way of the Bears and Barkley are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Zimmerman believes the Bucs will also go defensive. While Zimmerman states that this could all be a long shot, it seems to be very possible things could fall in line for the Bears.

But still, would it be worth it? Since Howard joined the Bears, he’s been their offensive MVP with 2,435 yards and 15 touchdowns on 528 carries. Howard has been the Bears’ offense over the last two seasons. However, adding a player like Barkley could really change things.