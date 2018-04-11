‘The Originals’ Season 5 Episode 1 And 2 Synopses Revealed

Finally, fans will see Klaus and Caroline's reunion in the first episode.

Exactly a week from now, fans will finally see The Originals Season 5 on the small screen. Although viewers are now excited to know what would happen to the Mikaelson family after being cursed, they are also sad that this will be The Vampire Diaries spinoff series’ final season. As the show still has 13 episodes left before it says goodbye, here are Episode 1 and 2’s official synopses as revealed by Broadway World.

On The Originals Season 5, Episode 1, titled “Where You Left Your Heart,” Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) will do everything to see his father, Klaus (Joseph Morgan). After seven years of being away, the Hybrid is very desperate to see his dad. So, as she feels there is nothing she could do, she will end up doing desperate moves to bring Klaus back to New Orleans.

Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) will try her best to lessen the consequences of Hope’s actions. However, it might be too late for her as the effect of what her daughter has done already made noise in the city. Did Hope cause trouble in “Where You Left Your Heart?”

Meanwhile, in other The Originals Season 5, Episode 1 events, Freya will feel the guilt for being unable to reunite the rest of her family. Hence, this will take its toll on her and her happiness with Keelin (Christina Moses). Rebekah (Claire Holt), alternatively, will have a hard time to be fully committed to Marcel (Charles Michael Davis).

Additionally, the much-awaited reunion of Klaus and Caroline (Candice King) will finally happen in The Originals Season 5, Episode 1. As Klaus feels the sadness of not having Elijah (Daniel Gillies) by his side, he will end up wreaking havoc all over Europe that will surprisingly lead him to Caroline. “Where You Left Your Heart” also stars Yusuf Gatewood and Steven Krueger. It is directed by Lance Anderson and written by Marguerite MacIntyre.

On the other hand, The Originals Season 5, Episode 2, titled “One Wrong Turn on Bourbon,” will show Klaus’ return to the New Orleans. There will be a mysterious disappearance that brings Joseph Morgan’s character back to the city. With that, Hope is looking forward to seeing and reuniting with her father again.

But, the dark magic will come on their way. The curse that keeps the Mikaelson family apart will begin to reveal the danger it can bring all over the metropolis in “One Wrong Turn on Bourbon.” So, Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) will ask Ivy (Shiva Kalaiselvan) for help about what it could possibly mean.

Also, in The Originals Season 5, Episode 2, Marcel will return to New Orleans in spite of the threat between the supernatural groups. Freya will finally decide her future with Keelin. Lastly, Roman (Jedidiah Goodacre) will surprisingly visit the Mikaelson compound that will force Hope to reveal that dark truth happening to her family. “One Wrong Turn on Bourbon” is directed by Carol Banker and written by Carina Adly MacKenzie.

The Originals Season 5, Episode 1, titled “Where You Left Your Heart,” premieres on April 18, while Episode 2, titled “One Wrong Turn on Bourbon,” airs on April 25 on the CW.