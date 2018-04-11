Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless In Latest Selfie, Talks About Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Stunning model Emily Ratajkowski has never been shy about her body and opted to go topless in her latest selfie. The viral nude photo garnered near 2 million likes from her Instagram fans. The 26-year-old brunette looked into the camera in the provocative selfie, which shows off her abs, reports Express.

Ratajkowski stunned fans earlier this year when she announced that she got married to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple had a courthouse wedding after dating for a few weeks.

The model and actress spoke about her husband and her unconventional marriage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Emily Ratajkowski revealed that the wedding was planned despite only dating Bear-McClard for a few weeks. The model said her City Hall marriage was nontraditional because she never planned an ideal wedding.

Emily told Jimmy Fallon that she wore a yellow mustard suit and black hat to her wedding in an attempt not to be noticed. The model revealed that her husband is friends with Instagram star Josh Ostrovsky known as The Fat Jew.

The model revealed that her husband proposed at Minetta Tavern, a restaurant in New York, and he did not have a ring. She declined his proposal so Sebastian made a ring from a paperclip, which she considered a romantic gesture.

The couple made their own wedding rings the night before they tied the knot.

NYC by @conimal A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 20, 2018 at 11:01am PST

Emily Ratajkowski shares several topless and bikini-clad selfies with her 17 million fans. This has drawn criticism from some detractors who accuse the model of being hypocritical about her feminism.

Ciao ???????????? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 4, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

The model addressed the notion that being sexualized contradicts feminism in an interview. Emily told HarperBazaar Arabia that it is a form of oppression to tell a woman how to dress or behave.

2.23.18 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 2, 2018 at 8:04am PST

The 26-year-old was the cover model for the magazine’s January 2017 issue and expanded her point saying that the “patriarchal standard of beauty” put pressure on women to change rather than the culture critical of women who choose to sexualize their image.

The model stars in upcoming Amy Schumer’s movie I Feel Pretty, which will be released in theaters later this month. The Britsh-born American model Emily Ratajkowski is currently filming another movie that is in production.