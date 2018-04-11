Lamar Odom Reportedly Has Shocking Reaction To Tristan Alleged Cheating On Khloe Kardashian, Claims ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian once said that 'love is blind' about her unawareness that Lamar Odom was cheating on her, and some are wondering if the same comment is true of her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian is looking forward to welcoming her first baby into the world, and viewers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians have seen Khloe’s longing for a child. But Kardashian’s joy in motherhood has reportedly become tarnished with rumors that her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, has cheated on the reality TV star.

An insider told People that Tristan Thompson isn’t just famed for his success on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The athletic star also allegedly is infamous as a “serial cheater.” For those who are familiar with Khloe’s romantic history, the allegations of a sports star cheating on Kardashian may sound familiar, pointed out the magazine.

“Before she was romantically linked to NBA boyfriend Thompson in September 2016, [Khloe] Kardashian dealt with allegations of extramarital affairs during her nearly eight-year relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom.”

Lamar reportedly has learned about the rumors that Tristan has been cheating on pregnant Khloe, and Odom’s reaction — allegedly based on his awareness of how much he hurt Kardashian — is stunning. Lamar previously has shared that he is painfully aware of how he wounded Khloe with his drug use and infidelity.

Lamar Odom Admits That He Cheated On Khloe Kardashian

Last summer, Odom published an essay in which he wrote about how he destroyed his relationship with Kardashian through his addiction to drugs and affairs.

“Anybody who’s lived a complicated, drug-infused life like I’ve lived knows the cycle — with women, cheating on my wife, s— like that.”

Khloe recently shared her feelings about Lamar’s infidelity.

“Love is blind… Lamar was so great at making me feel like I was the only one and I’m this princess,” recalled Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom tied the knot in September of 2009, but their marriage ended in a highly publicized divorce. Evan Agostini / AP Images

Khloe never suspected that her then-husband was cheating on her behind her back, calling Odom “so good” at hiding his mistresses. Lamar kept his cell phones free from hints of infidelity, using his assistant to cover them up. Kardashian called the fact that Odom successfully hid his affairs with help from his assistant “disgusting.”

Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Cheating On Khloe Kardashian Sparks Strong Feelings From Lamar Odom

Since the days when he was using drugs and cheating on Khloe, Lamar has been through highs and lows — and Kardashian was by his side during his lowest of lows. When Khloe learned that Odom had been discovered near death in a brothel in Nevada in 2015, she headed to the hospital. Kardashian even put their divorce on hold so that she could care for him.

After all that Khloe did for him despite his cheating on her during their marriage, Odom values Kardashian. He has said that he is “happy” for Kardashian having achieved her longed-for pregnancy, which she has shared on Instagram.

Hey there Good Mama! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 22, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

“She took care of me, she’ll be a good mother. For real. She’s a great woman,” added Lamar.

Now that he has learned that Khloe’s baby daddy allegedly cheated on her, Odom is torn when it comes to the right move, an insider told People.

“Lamar feels terrible for Khloe. He wasn’t sure if he should reach out and see how she’s doing. He feels for her.”

Odom isn’t the only one hurting for Kardashian. Another insider told the magazine that Khloe’s sisters initially were thrilled to see her so much in love because “she hadn’t felt that way about a guy since Lamar.” Because Tristan charmed Kardashian’s family, the source speculated that Khloe’s sisters as well as Lamar Odom are shocked by the situation.

As more reports emerge about Thompson’s alleged “serial cheating” secret life, some are viewing it as sadly similar to what Kardashian went through with Lamar. Odom first faced rumors that he had cheated on Khloe in 2012. Reports alleged that Lamar had an affair with a woman he hooked up with at a strip club. A year later, rumors spread again that Odom had cheated on his then-wife following a Dallas Mavericks game.

Fox News reported that the rumors that Tristan Thompson was unfaithful to Khloe began with allegations that he cheated on her in New York City last weekend. TMZ shared a video that some have interpreted as showing Tristan cheating on Kardashian when she was three months pregnant. With Khloe set to give birth soon, the cheating allegations are particularly heartbreaking.