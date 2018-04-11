WWE Rumors: The Undertaker’s Next Match Announced For ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ Event, Per ‘The National’

Not long after his 'WrestleMania' match with John Cena, 'The Deadman' will get into the ring again.

With The Undertaker achieving a big comeback win over John Cena at WrestleMania 34, there are now WWE rumors of his next match scheduled for the Greatest Royal Rumble 2018. Taker, who was able to defeat Cena in a short amount of time on “the grandest stage of them all,” is set to take on an opponent who has won the hearts of fans in the United States. Here are the latest details on who The Undertaker is set to face in a special stipulation match.

On Wednesday, a report from Middle East media source The National indicated that “The Deadman” will get into the ring with Rusev. The match won’t be a regular match though, as Undertaker will compete in one of his trademark matches, the Casket Match. The objective of the match is for one superstar to be the first to put his opponent inside a casket and close it. It’s become highly associated with Undertaker over his career as he’s battled the likes of Mark Henry, Yokozuna, and Shawn Michaels in these matches.

The Undertaker has a decent record in casket matches but is not undefeated in them. He first lost a casket match at the Royal Rumble 1994 to Yokozuna with the WWF Championship on the line. Taker also lost casket matches against Goldust and Shawn Michaels during his career. His last casket match was at Survivor Series 2008 where he defeated The Big Show in under 13 minutes.

The Undertaker will have his first casket match in a decade at WWE’s ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ event. WWE

The Undertaker emerged victorious at the “showcase of the immortals” by defeating John Cena in a match that lasted just under three minutes. Cena had been calling out Taker for weeks on WWE Raw and eventually got his wish as Taker showed up to battle him in the ring in New Orleans. However, that match may have left some fans wanting more. Now they’ll get more Undertaker, but it will be part of a program shown live on WWE Network on a Friday during the middle of the day.

WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 will take place on Friday, April 27th at the Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Other matches already announced for the card include Triple H vs. John Cena and Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship inside a steel cage. There will also be a 50-man Royal Rumble match, making for the biggest match of its kind in WWE’s history.

The Undertaker is 4-1 in his last five casket matches and coming off his big win over John Cena, it looks like Rusev may not have the best “Rusev Day” in Saudi Arabia.