‘NCIS’ Season 15: Pauley Perrette Now Ready To Say Goodbye, Nick Torres And Ellie Bishop Might Get Together

Avid followers of the show have a lot of things to watch out for in the upcoming episodes.

Several fans are thrilled for the upcoming new episodes of NCIS Season 15. CBS previously teased that there would be a lot of things to watch out for in the remaining episodes of the current installment. One of this season’s highlights is the departure of agent Abby Scuito (Pauley Perrette) from the popular American military police procedural series.

Pauley Perrette broke the hearts of many when she announced her decision to leave the show after NCIS Season 15. The 49-year-old American actress made the shocking pronouncement on Twitter in October 2017. Pauley did not reveal the main reason why she came to a decision but the actress stated she already made up her mind in 2016, Digital Spy reported.

“It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years.”

In the same tweet, the NCIS Season 15 actress made it clear that she is not launching her own makeup line, which is contrary to the claims saying that this is the main reason behind her decision to leave the series. Pauley Perrette added that there is no bad blood between her and the network executives.

“THE LIES! EVERYONE asking me about this (FAKE) skin care line? I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE! I think @facebook @Yahoo @MSN and all sites making money off fake ads should be liable for posting false ads. I’M NOT LEAVING NCIS FOR A SKIN CARE LINE! I’m leaving, but that’s not why.”

Recently, Buddy TV teased that Pauley Perrette is now ready to bid goodbye. Last weekend, the civil rights advocate took to Twitter to announce that she already completed all her scenes in NCIS Season 15. The co-star of Mark Harmon shared photos of her along with other main characters, which include Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Brian Dietzen, and Sean Murray.

Most followers have noticed that Pauley Perrette got emotional on her last photo that featured Demi Lovato’s former boyfriend. The NCIS Season 15 actress also posted a follow-up tweet, which revealed that Abby Scuito’s exit will occur after a two-parter episode. Titled “One Step Forward,” the first episode will be aired on May 1 while the second episode will be shown on May 8.

NCIS season 15 episode 20 return date: The 350th episode https://t.co/xLeNYuw1rE #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) April 4, 2018

Meanwhile, CarterMatt shared that Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) are likely to develop deeper feelings for each other in NCIS Season 15. The entertainment news outlet even predicted that Nick and Ellie could possibly be the next pair to become an official item after Tony DiNozzo, Jr. (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) left the show. It added that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Jack Sloane (Maria Bello) will also fall for each other.

NCIS season 15: Pauley Perrette films final scene as Abby https://t.co/ZuQiMC5BT6 #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) April 7, 2018

The famous CBS series is set to return on Tuesday, April 7, 8 p.m. at CBS Channel. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about NCIS Season 15!