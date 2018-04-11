Kardashian-Jenner Clan Unfollows Tristan Thompson On Social Media Amid Cheating Scandal, ‘Mirror’ Reports

The famous reality TV family allegedly unfollows the NBA star after rumors of his infidelity surfaced online, the 'Mirror' reported.

Khloe Kardashian has yet to officially break her silence about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal but her famous family already seemed to confirm the rumors with one bold move.

Following reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers star cheated on his pregnant girlfriend over the weekend, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan allegedly unfollowed him on social media, the Mirror reports.

The well-known family is reportedly shocked about Tristan’s cheating scandal, especially since it happened at a very crucial time for Khloe.

Apparently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian stars snubbed Tristan by unfollowing him on Twitter and Instagram. According to the outlet, every member of the famous family — Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and even Scott Disick — removed the basketball star from their feeds.

It was also noted that Khloe herself unfollowed her baby daddy but has yet to delete their loved-up pictures from her account.

Interestingly, Tristan still follows each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan despite the snub and still has photos of Khloe on his account.

Most social media users were quick to notice the bold move from the famous family and expressed their thoughts about the issue. While many were showing their sympathy and support for the reality star, others managed to make things lighter with memes and jokes.

In fact, one user even joked that the timing of Tristan’s cheating scandal seems suspicious, suggesting that Kris orchestrated the whole thing for another season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Meanwhile, the woman who allegedly hooked up with Tristan allegedly shared and quickly deleted their sex tape and a series of raunchy text messages.

According to TMZ, the woman, who goes by @ms.stephaniee__on Instagram, exposed her affair with the NBA star and claimed that they engaged in sexual intercourse.

The outlet also claimed that Tristan cheated on Khloe with two women back in October. The outlet obtained a video showing the basketball star making out with two unidentified women at a hookah lounge outside Washington, D.C.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to address the cheating rumors. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has yet to officially speak out about the scandal as well.

The couple is expecting their first child together later this month.