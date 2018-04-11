Stormy Daniels Poses For ‘Penthouse’ As She Journeys Down Another Avenue Of Her New Found Fame

The former porn star is 'milking her alleged one-night stand with Donald Trump for maximum exposure,' suggests Page Six.

Stormy Daniels’ allegations of a one night stand with Donald Trump seemed to have taken on a life of their own. She’s received quite a bit of attention for her alleged story of one romp with Trump and her willingness to repeat these allegations do not appear to wane.

It doesn’t look like Stormy and her allegations will be fading any time soon as her latest venture is a “tell-all” interview with Penthouse Magazine, which also includes the former porn star posing nude. According to Page Six, the “top-heavy” Stormy appears naked in the double May-June issue of Penthouse Magazine.

Her words on an alleged Trump fling along with her naked images will grace the latest edition of Penthouse, which will hit the newsstands at the end of this month. You may be wondering what she can possibly say in this Penthouse interview that she hasn’t said already.

Stormy has been very detailed with her allegations, offering an alleged blow-by-blow description of her alleged conversations with Trump during the hours leading up to her claimed encounter. According to Page Six, the former porn star will “answer a lot of questions that Anderson Cooper didn’t ask” during his interview with Stormy.

“It’s a great feature” and “she looks amazing,” claimed a spokesperson for the magazine. There was no answer offered when asked how much Stormy was paid for this interview along with her naked images, reports Page Six.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Stormy’s claims started with her alleged reveal of having unprotected sex with Trump back in 2006. She also claims that she was “warned to stay silent” in 2011. Then just days before the presidential election in 2016 she was paid $130,000 as a “part of a nondisclosure agreement she is seeking to invalidate.”

While the Penthouse interview would appear to be a breach of that agreement, it hasn’t seemed to stop her from discussing her allegations during other venues. If that agreement is ruled as still valid, it would make her liable for a penalty of $1 million.

It is not known how much money Stormy has realized from her interviews and the naked images in the Penthouse spread. It is also not known what future plans she has for her new-found fame or where she plans to cash-in with this alleged story next.

Before she stepped on the scene as Donald Trump’s accuser, Stormy’s net worth was said to be in the neighborhood of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With that said, that looming $1 million may just be a drop in the bucket compared to what she’s already accumulated in wealth from this story-sharing crusade. Not to mention her potential future earnings if her Trump allegations continue to sustain her new-found fame.

According to Express, Stormy lives in Dallas with her husband, Glendon Crain. He is known as Brendon Miller on the screen, just as Stormy Daniels is her screen name. The former porn star’s birth name is Stephanie Clifford. Donald Trump has denied Stormy Daniels’ affair allegations from the minute they emerged and he continues to do so today.