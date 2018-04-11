Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has found himself in hot water after he was spotted inviting a mystery woman into his room in a Manhattan hotel over the weekend. Reports later identified the woman as Instagram model Lani Blair.
In a report by Page Six, witnesses claimed that Tristan Thompson and Lani Blair spent around four hours at his hotel room before going out again, this time with the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, and headed to members-only club Soho House. The pair reportedly returned to the hotel at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, with witnesses describing Thompson as “looking around cautiously” while holding the door for the lady. A family insider told Radar Online that Khloe Kardashian is in denial about the cheating rumors.
The source claimed that Kardashian, who is expected to give birth to her baby in April, is said to be “shutting everyone out” and is trying to pretend that Thompson’s affairs aren’t happening. The source added that her focus right now is the health of her baby.
Who is Lani Blair?
The 28-year-old Instagram model was reportedly seen spending a lot of time with Thompson. In one video that circulated online, the NBA star was kissing the brunette at a party in New York. According to the Daily Mail, Blair has around 363,000 followers on Instagram and works as a bartender at a strip club in Queens, New York.
Aside from her job as a bartender, she also works as a model and has posted several photos of her modeling for Fashion Nova clothing.
She has famous followers on social media
Blac Chyna, ex-fiance of Khloe’s brother, Rob Kardashian, is following Blair on Instagram. It remains unknown when Chyna started following Blair. However, Blair does not follow Chyna back on Instagram.
Chyna herself does not have a good relationship with the Kardashians, following her failed relationship with Kim Kardashian’s younger brother. She is currently in a legal squabble with the reality show family, accusing them of sabotage and defamation.
Amber Rose was also listed as one of Blair’s followers on Twitter. Although Rose has had differences with the Kardashians in the past, she showed support for Khloe, who is eight months along. Writing on Instagram, Rose said that her “heart is broken” for Khloe and that “no one deserves to feel that pain” especially at such a sensitive time.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating in 2016 and announced their pregnancy in December 2017.