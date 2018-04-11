Melissa McCarthy To Show Off 75-Lb Weight Loss From Keto Diet In ‘Super-Intelligence’ New Action Comedy Film

Directed by her husband Ben Falcone for the fourth time, Melissa McCarthy will play a woman who gets chosen by the Earth's first super-intelligence.

At 47, Melissa McCarthy has been stealing the spotlight in two areas: She’s become a celebrity weight-loss winner, shedding 75 pounds on a ketogenic (keto) diet, and she’s also turned into a filmmaking superstar, expanding her resume with serious movies as well as her traditional comedies. McCarthy has discussed her weight loss, saying that she feels “amazing” as a result of her high-fat, low-carb keto diet, as the Inquisitr reported.

Now, Melissa’s newest project will give fans of her popular 2014 comedy Tammy a chance to compare the actress’ appearance before and after her weight loss. For the fourth time, McCarthy will be teaming up with her husband, Ben Falcone, to turn a script into movie magic, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

With Ben wearing the director’s hat, Melissa will take the spotlight in Super-Intelligence, an action comedy from New Line. In addition to Falcone helming the film and McCarthy starring in the leading role, Ben and Melissa will produce the movie under the auspices of their On the Day collaboration.

The Hollywood Reporter described McCarthy’s role in Super-Intelligence.

“McCarthy will play Carol Peters, a former corporate executive whose earnest yet unfulfilled life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world’s first super-intelligence — an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.”

In addition to Tammy, Falcone and McCarthy teamed up for The Boss in 2016. Ben also directed Melissa in Life of the Party for New Line. Super-Intelligence will start filming in July. Steve Mallory authored the new film as well as The Boss.

Spouses Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy have two daughters, Vivian and Georgette. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Images

Melissa McCarthy Takes On Crime Drama And Celebrity Bio Films After 75-Pound Weight Loss

While Melissa is returning to her comedy film roots in Super-Intelligence, McCarthy also is showing she’s daring enough to take on new types of projects. From New Line, The Kitchen will unite Melissa, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss in a crime drama.

“[Melissa] McCarthy [will] flex some dramatic (and violent) chops [in] an adaptation of the female-fronted DC/Vertigo comic book series.”

As the Inquisitr reported, Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss has gone viral in 2018 as a result of her new films. In the trailer for Life of the Party, which debuts May 11, Melissa has earned descriptions such as “unrecognizable” after shedding 75 pounds from a ketogenic diet. In addition to Life of the Party, McCarthy is challenging herself in a celebrity biography. Can You Ever Forgive Me opens in theaters on October 19, showing Melissa playing infamous forger Lee Israel.

Despite her busy schedule, McCarthy took time to celebrate National Siblings Day. As she showed in the photo, although Melissa has left the perm behind, she’s held onto her dimples throughout her life.

With McCarthy taking the celebrity weight-loss spotlight for her noticeably slimmer figure in her new films, she’s not the only well-known woman crediting the keto diet for a fabulous figure. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Halle Berry, Megan Fox, and Beyonce are among the stars that turned to ketogenic diets for weight loss. As the Inquisitr reported, Beyonce shed 30 pounds in three weeks with the keto diet.

Melissa McCarthy’s Ketogenic Diet Involves Understanding Ratios

Well & Good pointed out that a growing number of health professionals as well as celebrities such as Melissa are praising the keto diet.

“Tons of celebs and health pros are now swearing by the keto lifestyle, which focuses on a low-carb/high-fat/moderate-protein diet. When you limit carbohydrate intake and add more healthy fat, a process known as ketosis kicks in, allowing your body to more easily burn fat for fuel.”

To get results like Melissa McCarthy’s, Keto Comfort Foods author Maria Emmerich told the magazine that understanding the ratios of fat to protein to carbohydrates is essential. She advises keeping total carbohydrates less than 30 grams daily while consuming 0.8 times your body’s lean mass in protein.

For example, someone who weighs 150 pounds and has 30 percent body fat should consume almost 85 grams of protein daily, according to Emmerich. Fat grams should total more, up to 100 grams each day for a 150-pound woman.

For success, the ketogenic diet expert recommends eliminating all foods high in carbohydrates and all forms of sugar from your pantry. Replace those cookies, breads, pastas, and cereals with protein (think eggs, organic chicken, and grass-fed beef), non-starchy vegetables (go for lettuce rather than potatoes), and a variety of healthy fats (olive oil, nuts, and grass-fed butter are on the green light list).