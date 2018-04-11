NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick To The Seahawks Is A Possibility, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

According to 'Bleacher Report', the Seattle Seahawks could sign Colin Kaepernick.

With teams playing the QB carousel this offseason, there are still some left without employment as the 2018 NFL Draft approaches. One of those players is Colin Kaepernick. Yes, the same Kaepernick who has been under fire for the last two seasons. According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, the Seattle Seahawks could be a landing spot for Kap.

The Seahawks taking a chance on Kaepernick would not be out the blue as some may think. Pete Carroll thought about adding the former 49er last year. The Seahawks kicked around the idea of signing him but instead went with Austin Davis and Trevone Boykin. But with Davis a free agent and Boykin gone, Russell Wilson is the only QB on the roster heading into the 2018 season.

While there are other options available like Jay Cutler, Matt Moore or even Johnny Manziel, it’s clear that Pete Carroll has had his eye on Kaepernick for quite a while.

“He’s a starter in this league. And we have a starter. But he’s a starter in this league, and I can’t imagine that someone won’t give him a chance to play.”

Adding Kaepernick will give the Seahawks two mobile quarterbacks with strong arms who love to improvise. As far as production, Wilson, with his talent, has led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl and so has Kaepernick when he played for the San Francisco 49ers.

Ted S. Warren / AP Images

What’s intriguing in regards to Kaepernick is that he’s only been in the league since 2011. For his career, Kaepernick has passed for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions while completing 59.8 percent of his passes. Sobleski believes that the Seahawks can add a great veteran presence behind Wilson who has been everything for the Seahawks during his tenure, but also will make a statement to the NFL that there is a team willing to give Kaepernick another chance when other teams have turned their back on him.

With the Seahawks’ defense gutted, there will be a higher strain placed on Wilson’s shoulders this season. If something were to go wrong, having a backup who has won in tight situations like Kaepernick has could be beneficial for Seattle.