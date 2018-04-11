Cheating Tristan Thompson In Hot Water After Mystery Woman Shares His Explicit Tape And Texts, ‘TMZ’ Reports

NBA star Tristan Thompson, who allegedly cheated on pregnant Khloe Kardashian, seems to be getting buried deeper into the scandal after one the women he fooled around with shared raunchy contents about their encounter, according to 'TMZ.'

Tristan Thompson, who has been subjected to cheating rumors as of late, appears to be having more trouble with the scandal after one of the women he allegedly fooled around with while Khloe Kardashian was pregnant shared some explicit content about their encounter on social media.

According to TMZ, the mystery lady, who was only identified by her Instagram handle @ms.stephaniee_, posted a raunchy clip on her IG story showing how she and the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player allegedly engaged in sexual acts.

On top of that, she also shared some interesting messages that reportedly came from the NBA player, including suggestive ones quoted by the outlet.

“If I was there I would grab u while u try to walk away from me than I would pull ya hair and kiss you than rip ya clothes off and lay u down while I suck ya p**** and say sorry. Than I’ll stick this long d*** in you slow but deep,” the message read.

The woman has been identified as one of the two women Tristan Thompson allegedly fooled around with before pregnant Revenge Body star, Khloe Kardashian, announced that they are having a baby.

Based on another report from TMZ, the 27-year-old soon-to-be-daddy was caught on camera flirting with three women in October 2017. At the time, Khloe was already pregnant but hadn’t made the announcement as rumors swirled around the possibility.

At one point in the surveillance clip taken near Washington D.C., Tristan is seen kissing one of the girls and even buried his head on another’s breasts. Two women actively engaged in raunchy acts with the player while he appeared to be willingly accepting their favors.

Now, one of them seems to be ratting him out to the world by sharing the raunchy content which has since been deleted.

Upon further research, the Inquisitr found that the Instagram page has been taken down after the scandal came to light. Moreover, a new account with similar photos and information has been created where a paparazzi snap of Thompson and the unidentified lady entering a hotel was shared. The second account was deleted as well.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that the woman in one of the incriminating photos was identified on social media as New York strip club worker Lani Blair.

Tristan Thompson has yet to comment on the matter. Khloe has also remained silent amid the scandal as she is about to give birth to their first child any moment.