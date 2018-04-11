‘Roseanne’ Pays Tribute To Late Star Glenn Quinn

The actor who played Mark Healy died in 2002, but he is not forgotten on the 'Roseanne' revival.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Roseanne episode “Eggs Over, Not Easy.”

Roseanne took on a serious subject matter for its fourth new episode. The episode of the revival series, titled “Eggs Over, Not Easy” not only addressed infertility, but it paid tribute to a late cast member in a poignant scene about Becky Conner’s (Lecy Goranson) struggles in the years since the death of her husband. The final moments of the latest episode of Roseanne Barr’s revived sitcom referenced the death of Becky’s husband, Mark Healy, who was played by Glenn Quinn in the original series. Glenn Quinn died in 2002 of an accidental drug overdose.

In the “Eggs Over, Not Easy” episode, after Becky Conner Healy found out she has only a five percent chance of getting pregnant she drowned her sorrows in tequila shots as her hopes to become a surrogate were shattered. In a rare sisterhood scene, Becky told Darlene (Sara Gilbert) that she and Mark had been desperately trying to have a baby before his early death. Becky also said she could never find “anyone as good” as Mark after he died.

At the end of the Roseanne episode, Glenn Quinn’s picture flashed on the screen. The tribute card was captioned: “Dedicated to the loving memory of Glenn Quinn (1970-2002).”

The Roseanne reboot paid tribute to late Irish cast member Glenn Quinn aka Mark last night https://t.co/aDN0Ulhgxn pic.twitter.com/9MvOg4pBnw — entertainment.ie (@entertainmentIE) April 11, 2018

After the “Eggs Over, Not Easy” episode aired, Roseanne star Michael Fishman took to Twitter to pay tribute to his late co-star Glenn Quinn. Fishman revealed that Glenn’s photo is prominently displayed in the hallway at the Roseanne set and he vowed that as long as there is Roseanne, Glenn Quinn will be a part of the show. You can see Michael Fishman’s emotional tweet below.

Glenn and family are frequently on my mind. We put his picture in the hallway we pass each day. After my #Roseanne press tour today drove down and visited him. As long as @RoseanneOnABC is on Glenn Quinn is part of it. I'll always honor him and the Quinn family in my work pic.twitter.com/0JgsB2L1Fe — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) April 11, 2018

Glenn Quinn joined the cast of Roseanne in 1990 for what was supposed to be a one-off role for the episode “Becky, Beds, and Boys.” Producers liked the actor enough to give him a recurring role on the show, and Becky’s bad boy boyfriend ultimately became husband material over the course of the 74 episodes Glenn appeared in. Quinn, who hid his real-life Irish accent throughout his run on the show, remained on Roseanne until the show wrapped in 1997.

According to PopSugar, Roseanne Barr wanted to make sure Glenn Quinn was not forgotten on the revival series. “We all missed Glenn so much, because he was just a great part of the show, and it’s not something we wanted to just gloss over,” Roseanne said of the late actor.

While Roseanne fans have not been given the cause or timing of Mark Healy’s death, the character has already been mentioned several times in the new series. Eagle-eyed viewers may have even noticed Glenn Quinn’s photo in the background in the Conner living room. You can see Quinn’s photo on the table behind Roseanne and Dan Conner in the photo above, right next to the family’s signature Godzilla toy.

The Roseanne revival airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.