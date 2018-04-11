Tony Stark might be the reason why the Mad Titan learned about the powerful Gems in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has certainly gone through a lot since it all began in 2008. Although everything started with Tony Stark announcing that he is Iron Man, there is little doubt that Avengers: Infinity War will bring about a certain end. But is it possible that Robert Downey Jr.’s first MCU film also hinted at why everyone will need to face Thanos and The Black Order this April? Tony could be the reason why the Mad Titan discovered the power of the Infinity Stones in the first place.

There is little doubt that Tony Stark will play an important role in Avengers: Infinity War. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have told The Telegraph India that Robert Downey Jr.’s billionaire genius will have “a specific connection” to Thanos because Tony had “predicted” the Mad Titan’s arrival. In addition to that, Anthony stated that “Tony started it all with Iron Man,” leading to speculations that something must have happened in the first MCU flick.

In the first Iron Man film, Tony Stark was wounded and abducted by terrorists during a visit to Afghanistan. The young billionaire escaped by creating a small power generator and an armor then proceeded to make a new arc reactor as well as a sleeker power suit. The Jon Favreau movie somehow showcased how amazing the arc reactors could be, whether they are being used by Robert Downey Jr.’s character or Jeff Bridges’ Obadiah Stane. But could these small generators possibly be connected to the Infinity Stones?

Marvel

There have been speculations that Tony Stark is somehow in possession of the final Infinity Stone and has been using it to power his inventions since the death of his father Howard Stark. It is possible that Tony created his arc reactor by channeling the Soul Stone and his fight against Obadiah Stane in Iron Man may have showcased the power of the Gem. Across the universe, Thanos may have sensed the Infinity Stone and decided it was time to use them for himself.

It is important to point out that the details have not yet been confirmed and must be taken with a grain of salt. In the meantime, Iron Man is set to face Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on April 27.