Stan Lee Accuses Daughter, Three Others Of Elder Abuse And Trying To ‘Gain Control’ Of His Assets

Comic book legend later rescinds accusations saying "there's nothing bad I can say about my daughter."

Stan Lee, co-creator of comic book and film superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Hulk, Black Panther, and the X-Men, is apparently in need of a real-life hero to save him from an unlikely antagonist. It was recently revealed that his daughter Joan Celia Lee or J.C. has been accused of physically and psychologically abusing the 95-year-old chairman emeritus of Marvel Comics.

Lee, who was born Stanley Martin Lieber, apparently signed a declaration on February 13 with his then-lawyer Tom Lallas stating that J.C. along with three other personalities are accused of, among other things, abusing the comic book legend, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The declaration named Jerardo “Jerry” Olivarez, Keya Morgan, and Kirk Schneck as those who are collaborating and using J.C. to usurp Lee of his fortunes.

Olivarez used to be a business associate of J.C. while Schneck is the younger Lee’s attorney. Morgan, meanwhile, is Stan’s guardian and caretaker. The three supposedly “insinuated themselves into relationships with J.C. for an ulterior motive and purpose.” Lee said the three are trying to take advantage of him through J.C. so they could “gain control of [his] assets, property and money.”

Aside from accusing the three of having “bad intentions,” Lee also allegedly described his volatile relationship with his 67-year-old daughter.

Stan Lee needs a hero: Elder abuse claims and a battle over the aging Marvel creator https://t.co/0WK2IpjWDC pic.twitter.com/Pib4htTYZ7 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2018

Lee mentioned that he suffered from a bout of pneumonia months after his wife, Joanie, passed away. He and J.C. apparently had an argument around this time resulting in Lee making the signed declaration in the presence of his lawyer.

Lee also described how he and his late wife worried about their daughter’s future once they are gone. Joanie, in fact, arranged a trust for J.C. that would make sure she would be able to support herself.

The couple thought this was necessary as J.C. is known for her lavish ways.

“It is not uncommon for J.C. to charge, in any given month, $20,000 to $40,000 on credit cards, sometimes more,” Lee said in the document.

Despite Stan and Joan’s efforts to take care of their daughter, J.C. apparently remained abusive to his father. The document mentioned how J.C. would often scream at Lee whenever they had a fight, “which was often.” Stan also said J.C. “typically yells and screams at me and cries hysterically if I do not capitulate.”

Aside from the psychological abuse, J.C. allegedly keeps demanding that Stan change her trust. She apparently wants Lee’s properties to be transferred to her name though the Marvel legend has yet to cave in to her demands. Lee said he hasn’t done so because that “would greatly increase the likelihood of her greatest fear: that after my death, she will become homeless and destitute.”

Interestingly, Lee apparently had a change of heart a few days after the document was notarized. Lallas was immediately let go and was eventually replaced by Jonathan Freund, a lawyer chosen by J.C and Morgan, who apparently gained control over matters concerning Lee. In fact, the duo also limited and supervised the visits of Mike Lee, Stan’s long-time assistant who used to come often to Lee’s residence for one-on-one meetings.

Morgan and the younger Lee also hired a new accountant in Vince Maguire, who happens to be a friend of Morgan. Stan’s long-time gardener and housekeeper were also fired.

When Morgan supposedly found out that the Hollywood Reporter got hold of a copy of the signed document, he taped Lee to address the controversy. In the video, Lee denied the supposed issues between him and his daughter as well as with his caretaker.

“I want to say as desperately as I can my relationship with my lovely daughter J.C. is wonderful. My relationship with my good friend Keya Morgan is great. We’re best friends,” Lee said.

Lee also said the allegations against J.C. and Morgan are “totally incorrect, inaccurate, misleading, and insulting.” Stan also accused Lallas, who was supposedly his lawyer for only a few days, of “go[ing] out on a limb with lies,” Complex reported.