WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar’s New Deal Could Be Multi-Year With An Option To Fight In UFC, Per ‘Sporting News’

Brock Lesnar's unexpected victory at 'WrestleMania 34' has shocked everyone and led to conflicting reports about his future with WWE.

The victory of Brock Lesnar over Roman Reigns was the most shocking and unexpected outcome of the WrestleMania 34. There were several rumors earlier that hinted at Lesnar’s departure from the company. UFC President Dana White had also stated that Brock was returning to the organization. However, with Brock retaining the title, it became clear that he was not going anywhere.

Vince McMahon later announced that Brock Lesnar had signed a new deal with the WWE. He did not reveal any other aspect of this new deal. McMahon did mention that Lesnar would defend the Universal Championship at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. This lack of information on the tenure of the deal led to several rumors and conflicting reports.

Latest WWE rumors claim that Brock Lesnar has signed a multi-year deal with the WWE. This deal will also allow him to fight in the UFC, as reported by Sporting News. It is believed that Brock Lesnar insisted on this clause as he is keen on returning to UFC as and when he can. The number of fights that Lesnar will be allowed in the UFC is yet not known. It is also being reported that Brock Lesnar was under UFC contract since June of 2016.

In conflicting reports, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Brock Lesnar’s new deal was short-term, as reported by Wrestling Inc. He speculated that Lesnar might be using the possibility of him returning to UFC for negotiating a better deal with WWE. Vince McMahon is supposed to be of the view that Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are the biggest draws for the company.

The present plan for Brock Lesnar in UFC is rumored to be a championship match against either Stipe Miocic or Daniel Cormier. However, before Lesnar could fight in the UFC, he needs to re-enter the USADA drug testing pool and serve a six-month suspension, as reported by MMA Fighting. A lot of things pertaining to Brock Lesnar’s future in WWE have been kept under tight wraps.

It is speculated that even writers and producers were not aware of his victory over Roman Reigns. Everyone was under the impression that he would lose the Universal Championship and move to the UFC. While the reports of his deal may be conflicting at this point, it is certain that he will face Roman Reigns at least one more time on April 27 at the Greatest Royal Rumble.