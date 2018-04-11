Jennifer Aniston’s Ex Justin Theroux Sends Flirty Texts To Selena Gomez, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Jennifer Aniston is allegedly heartbroken because her exes Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt has moved on to Selena Gomez and Neri Oxman.

It’s been barely two months since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux ended their marriage, but it seems that the 46-year-old actor has his eyes set on a younger actress. The Leftovers star has reportedly been sending flirty texts to Selena Gomez, who is a good friend of the 49-year-old actress.

Jennifer and Justin used to hang out with Selena when they were still together; and he was allegedly sweet on the 25-year-old actress. According to Radar Online, the two get along really well but Theroux is asking for trouble by trying to hook up with Gomez so soon after his split from Aniston.

The “Wolves” singer is reportedly not the kind of person who would ditch someone she genuinely likes that’s why she continues to text back the screenwriter. Since the former child star is single again after her recent split from Justin Bieber, there wouldn’t be anything wrong with her being friendly with a co-actor.

Just a couple of days after Justin Theroux’s split from Jennifer Aniston, the Hollywood hunk gave a shoutout to Selena Gomez on Instagram when he posted pictures of the adorable puppies at Austin Pets Alive. In one of his hashtags, he wrote: “Yeah that’s right Selena and I did it to you again but if you saw these guys you do whatever you could too also I know you’re chill like that.”

As previously reported on Inquisitr, Jennifer was not comfortable with Justin’s flirting with Selena. The actor follows the Spring Breakers actress on Instagram and he even liked one of her photos. Aniston allegedly got upset when she found out about that and confronted Theroux about it, but he just ignored her.

It seems that Jennifer Aniston isn’t having any luck in love this year because her first husband Brad Pitt, who is rumored to be getting back with her, also has his eyes set on another woman. According to Hollywood Life, the Friends star was sad when she heard the reports that the 54-year-old actor had been dating Neri Oxman.

Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images

Jennifer and Brad reportedly started talking again after his split from Angelina Jolie. Ever since they reconnected and she ended her relationship with Justin Theroux, the actress hoped for a possible reconciliation. The blonde beauty allegedly never stopped loving the Fury actor and was hoping for a happy ending, but that is not possible now that he is seeing another woman.

However, Page Six revealed that Brad Pitt and Neri Oxman are just good friends. They reportedly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, art, and design. Their friendship has allegedly not turned into romance and is strictly professional. Since the two aren’t dating, then there is still hope for Jennifer Aniston reuniting with her ex-husband.