Tristan Thompson: Surveillance Video Confirms Cheating Rumors, ‘TMZ’ Reports

A surveillance video recorded on October 7, 2017, at a lounge outside Washington D.C. shows Tristan Thompson fooling around with three women. The footage published on TMZ shows the NBA player making out with one of the women, the other grabs his head, brings it to her chest, and grabs his privates. According to TMZ, the video was recorded the night before the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Washington Wizards. Khloe Kardashian was reportedly three months pregnant at the time Thompson was recorded with the three women in the lounge.

According to Us Weekly, Thompson’s friends aren’t surprised that he cheated on Khloe Kardashian. The NBA star was seen kissing a woman at a club in New York City on Saturday, April 7, Us Weekly reports. Footage also shows Thompson taking a woman into a hotel room just last weekend in New York City. According to TMZ, the woman claiming Thompson spent the night with her in New York City posted and quickly deleted a sex tape and some explicit text messages with the NBA player. However, the deleted footage doesn’t show any of their faces, the report claims.

Khloe is reportedly not taking the news of Thompson’s cheating well. The Kardashian is due to give birth this month and according to sources, she is devastated by the news. According to a source close to the Kardashians, “Khloe is devastated and has been brought to tears after seeing the pics of Tristan with another woman,” Hollywood Life reports. The mother-to-be is heartbroken and all her feelings are more intense because of the pregnancy.

Tristan Thompson was brazenly cheating on a pregnant Khloe Kardashian with not one but two women. #TMZ pic.twitter.com/CZ2UUbexPd — TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2018

As per Thompson, TMZ claims the NBA All-Star took the mystery woman he was making out with in Washington D.C. to a hotel room. Thompson has yet to comment on the latest revelations about his behavior, but Khloe will need some explanation. Aside from the rumors, Khloe is reportedly excited about being a mother for the first time. Hollywood Life reports that she has been embracing all the experiences pregnancy brings. Khloe is due to give birth to her first child later this month.

Tristan Thompson Went Back to NYC Hotel with Woman from Nightclub https://t.co/wTbqzSrCS2 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 10, 2018

Incidentally, the Inquisitr reports that Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was seen with a mystery woman during a night out in West Hollywood. The Daily Mail reports that the 24-year-old was with the woman while Kourtney was on vacation with Kim Kardashian. However, the outlet said a source confirms that they are just close friends. The mystery woman was later revealed to be Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumored girlfriend, Camila Morrone.