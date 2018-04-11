U.S. Border Patrol Supervisor Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles Charged With Killing Girlfriend, 12-Month-Old Baby

Ronald Anthony Burgos could face the death penalty if found guilty of the murders of his 27-year-old girlfriend, Grizelda Hernandez, and her baby.

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles is pictured in the above photo, which was provided by the Laredo Police Department. Burgos Aviles has been charged with two counts of murder after the U.S. Border Patrol supervisor told police that he found the dead bodies of his girlfriend, along with her one-year-old child, in a park in the city.

However, according to Texas authorities, Burgos Aviles’ 911 call was untruthful, and now Aviles is being held without bond in the Webb County jail. The Texas border patrol agent, according to NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, is a 28-year-old who initially told police that the bodies were found near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Burgos Aviles was pegged as a person of interest immediately after his call to 911, claiming that his 27-year-old girlfriend – Grizelda Hernandez – along with her young son, Dominick Alexander Hernandez, were discovered dead in the park. However, authorities believe the duo was killed by Ronald in close proximity to the park, which is next to the Rio Grande.

It is not clear if Burgos Aviles is the father of Grizelda’s child, which is one of the factors that authorities will determine during the investigation. Police have not yet told public how the woman and her child were killed.

Texas Border Patrol agent charged in deaths of woman, 1-year-old https://t.co/bk3SgBWCf6 — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) April 10, 2018

Burgos Aviles had worked for Border Patrol for nine years and had even been awarded a promotion in 2017.

As a result of the case and more crimes being attributed to agents, the phrase “Texas Border Patrol” is currently trending on Twitter.

The Texas Border Patrol agent’s romantic relationship with the dead woman and any ties to her son are being examined by investigators, according to the New York Post. The former Border Patrol supervisor could potentially face the death penalty if found guilty of the capital murders, according to the San Antonio Express.

The alleged crime is being called a tragedy by those who believe the Texas border control agent betrayed the trust of the uniform and his position. Horrific reactions to the deaths of the woman and her one-year-old child are appearing on social media as news of the alleged crime by Burgos Aviles spreads online.