Khloe Kardashian Ex-Enemy, Amber Rose, Shows Support Amid Tristan Thompson’s Cheating, Jordan Craig Reacts

Khloe's former enemy and Tristan's ex-girlfriend both posted messages that are obviously meant for the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star.

Khloe Kardashian and Amber Rose were vicious enemies in the past. They exchanged insults as they quarreled three years ago in 2015. The conflict between the two women started when the latter slammed Kylie Jenner’s then-relationship with rapper Tyga who has a child with Blac Chyna, Amber’s best friend.

Now, it seems that things have changed and this time, Amber Rose is reaching out to the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star as news of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating spread like wildfire. The model showed her support to the heavily pregnant reality star as she goes through a difficult time today.

Daily Mail reported that on April 10, Amber Rose updated her Instagram story with a message that says, “I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis SMH. No one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby.”

Although Amber Rose did not mention or tag Khloe in her post, it is obvious that her message was directed to her old foe. Amber Rose’s move just shows that even if they have been enemies in the past, still, nobody deserves to experience what Khloe is going through right now.

Did Kanye West's Ex Amber Rose Extend Sympathy to Khloé Kardashian Amid Cheating Allegations? https://t.co/D7vdLtrJR6 — People (@people) April 11, 2018

NBA star Tristan Thompson was caught red-handed after videos and photos of him came out while making out with another woman spread online. TMZ reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ player locked lips with a brunette at a club in Manhattan. The publication also alleged that the basketball star went back to his hotel with a female companion. Supposedly, she’s the same woman he was kissing at the nightclub.

Based on the reports, before going back to his hotel at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Thompson was seen getting inappropriately close with a woman at PH-D Lounge, a rooftop bar in New York. And while he was having fun, Khloe Kardashian was at home in Cleveland since she is estimated to give birth to her first child anytime now.

This is not the first time that Thompson made headlines for cheating on Khloe. Back in October 2017, he was also caught hooking up with several women at a bar outside of Washington DC. The footage showing the NBA star kissing and cuddling with two women was published by TMZ.

Tristan Thompson Cheating on Khloe Kardashian with 2 Women in New Video https://t.co/qbpdPFzQ2k — TMZ (@TMZ) April 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson’s ex, Jordan Craig, posted a cryptic message on social media. As per People, her post appears to be a reaction to her ex-boyfriend’s alleged cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig wrote on her Instagram story timeline.

Tristan Thompson's ex Jordan Craig weighs in on cheating claimshttps://t.co/mBlq3az2T4 pic.twitter.com/8ypQhT08T8 — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) April 11, 2018

Thompson and Craig have a 16-month-old son. Apparently, she was still pregnant when her boyfriend started dating Khloe in September 2016.

With the news of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian, people have divided opinions about it and they shared them online. Some say that it was Khloe’s karma because back then, Tristan cheated on Jordan with her, while others offered words of encouragement as they sympathize with her.