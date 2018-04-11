Tristan Thompson’s Friends All Knew He Was Cheating On Khloe Kardashian, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Tristan's Friends aren't surprised by his cheating scandal.

Tristan Thompson has reportedly been busted cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian. The NBA player was seen kissing multiple women in a surveillance video, as well as photographed kissing women in a club all while Khloe has been pregnant with his child.

According to an April 9 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson’s cheating ways are no surprise to his friends, who allegedly all know about his infidelity. Sources reveal that most of Tristan’s friends in his inner circle also cheat on their significant others, and “don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.” However, the source didn’t reveal whether or not any of Tristan’s cheating friends were also his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Tristan Thompson not only got handsy with women in a club but one of those women also accompanied him back to his hotel room while he was in New York earlier this week for a game.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is set to give birth any day now. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is basically stuck in Cleveland whether she wants to be there or not. Khloe is reportedly too far along in her pregnancy to fly back to L.A. where her sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall live, as well as her brother Rob, and mother, Kris Jenner. Sources reveal that Khloe couldn’t return to L.A. even if she had her doctor on a private jet with her. The risk is too great for the expectant mother. So, it seems that Kardashian will have to remain in Ohio until after her baby daughter is born.

As many Khloe Kardashian fans know, before she was in a relationship with Tristan Thompson she was married to former L.A. Laker Lamar Odom. Their marriage ended in divorce after Odom reportedly cheated on her and revealed that he had a drug addiction.

Neither Khloe Kardashian or Tristan Thompson have commented on the cheating scandal. However, all eyes are on the couple as they deal with the reports of infidelity and prepare to welcome their new baby girl.