UEFA Champions League 2017-2018 Quarterfinals: Bayern Vs Sevilla, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, Odds

The Germany champions will try to move on to the semifinals against a tough Sevilla squad in the second leg of their 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match.

Germany top-flight champions FC Bayern Munich will face La Liga club Sevilla FC in the second leg of their 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match at their home stadium of Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Bayern nipped Sevilla, 2-1, in the first leg last week at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 8:45 p.m. UTC+2. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Bayern Munich

The reigning six-straight Bundesliga champions are on their way to win their seventh consecutive title this season, leading the German domestic league standings by 20 points ahead of closest pursuer Schalke.

Bayern has won four of their last five matches in the Bundesliga, with their last match resulting in a 4-1 victory over Augsburg last Saturday at SGL Arena.

After an own goal by FCB defender Niklas Sule in the 18th minute, French midfielder Corentin Tolisso netted the team’s first goal in the 32nd to tie the count. James Rodriguez then gave the lead to the Bavarians six minutes later. Arjen Robben made the score 3-1 two minutes after the hour mark and Sandro Wagner completed the four-goal haul in the 87th to seal the win for Bayern.

Head coach Jupp Heynckes’ squad will enter this match against Sevilla on the strength of three straight wins in all competitions. Third captain Robben told SkySports that the team “needs to be careful” that they do not take Sevilla lightly as the Spanish club would surely “give it their all” in the second leg.

Starting goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is still out with a foot fracture while left winger Kingsley Coman is sidelined by an ankle injury.

Bayern midfielder Arjen Robben. Stuart Franklin / Getty Images

Sevilla

The Sevillistas have been struggling in the Spanish domestic league after four consecutive winless performances. In their most recent match, head coach Vincenzo Montella’s side was blanked by Celta Vigo, 0-4, on the road at Balaidos last Saturday. It was the team’s second straight loss, including the first leg Champions League defeat versus Bayern, after they held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw at the end of March.

Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia scored Sevilla’s lone goal in the 1-2 loss to Bayern last week. Meanwhile, the team is expected to lean on Wissam Ben Yedder to return to his top form after the French striker led them over Manchester United in the last 16 with two goals.

Two players are out for Montella with Sebastian Corchia (groin) and Simon Kjaer (knee) nursing separate injuries.

Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder. Miguel Angel Morenatti / AP Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via 101 Great Goals:

Bayern Munich starting lineup (4-2-3-1 formation): Ulreich; Alaba, Boateng, Hummels, Kimmich; Javi, Thiago; Ribery, Muller, Robben; Lewandowski.

Sevilla starting lineup (4-3-2-1 formation): Soria; Escudero, Carrico, Lenglet, Navas; N’Zonzi, Pizarro; Sandro, Vazquez, Sanabria; Ben Yedder.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Bwin:

Bayern Munich – 11/50

Sevilla – 23/2

Draw – 11/2