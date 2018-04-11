After a deadly attack in Syria has prompted the international community to take a course of action that curbs the violence.

The Syrian conflict has been going on for some time. The recent attack in the suburb of Damascus has taken a new turn. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday a decision will be made by France to carry out military strikes on the Syrian chemical weapons facilities.

According to Reuters, Macron’s government will be looking to determine the best course of action to the Syrian conflict. In addition, the report goes on to add that France will be consulting with the United States and Britain on what to do next.

“In this context, we will continue exchanges of technical and strategic information with our partners in particular Britain and America, and in the coming days we will announce our decision,” Macron said during a speech.

Macron emphasized if a military strike were to be carried out it would exclude Syria’s government allies and everyone else. However, the strike would be specifically targeted at the Syrian government’s chemical facilities.

As reported by Reuters, the suspected chemical attack in Syria left at least 60 people impacted. The exact location of where the assault took place was in the eastern Ghouta region.

The attack has escalated and prompted the possible use of the military. The U.S, Britain, and France are not alone in this situation. As it turns out, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from Saudi Arabia is currently in Paris for a three-day trip. He mentioned that he was in favor of participating in this effort.

#France French President @EmmanuelMacron says he will decide to launch Military strikes on #ChemicalWeapons facilities in #Syria in the coming days.

Macron held a news conference w/#SaudiArabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin @KingSalman Tuesday. https://t.co/NEKFSYk4xR — Sergeant Sara Connor (@HurricaneIrmaUS) April 11, 2018

Macron and the Saudi Prince were not alone in suggesting military intervention. President Donald Trump said on Monday following the deadly attack that he promised to offer a quick and effective response. In other words, he indicated that a potential military response was possible.

Macron says US, UK & France to decide on ‘response’ to alleged Syria chem attack in coming days https://t.co/4I8qjMSfLM pic.twitter.com/uvdQcLZvyT — Hound Publishing (@PublishingHound) April 11, 2018

France’s prime minister, Edouard Phillippe, repeated the same claims made by Macron. Specifically, he was referring to the possibility of intervening via a military course of action. The British daily newspaper, The Guardian, through a news report confirmed Phillippe called for a strong, united, and resolute reaction from the international community.

“The use of these weapons is not neutral; it says things about the regime and our reaction to the use of these weapons will say things about who we are,” he told parliament.

Macron’s response is swift and decisive on this matter related to Syria. At the international stage, Macron is perceived strong and for the most part positive. Nevertheless, the newly elected French president is facing strikes over his ongoing handling of the railway industry, which is owned and controlled by the government.