Roena Mills: Woman Accused Of Beheading Boyfriend, Asking Police To ‘Take Me Back To Get My Heads’

The 41-year-old West Virginia woman has been charged with second-degree murder for her boyfriend's death.

Roena Mills is accused of murdering and beheading her boyfriend and reports say she tipped off police to the crime with an odd request after being booked on an unrelated crime, telling them, “You have to take me back and let me get my heads.”

The West Virginia woman was arrested this week and charged for the murder of 29-year-old Bo Allen White, the New York Post reported. Police say they responded to a call in Lerona and found the 41-year-old woman covered in blood and wearing a glove on her left hand. The woman initially told police she cut her hand after being thrown through a glass door, but grew combative after she was placed under arrest, the report noted.

That was when she made the odd request to “let me get my heads.”

At the time, police did not know that White had been murdered and decapitated. It was not until they received a tip later that they found the man’s body in another part of town. Mills reportedly continued to speak openly about the murder, with employees at the Southern Regional Jail saying Mills made remarks about killing someone, WVNS reported.

The circumstances surrounding the murder were not clear. Family members of the victim said that Roena Mills was his girlfriend, but there were not yet details on how or when he was killed.

Mills has initially been charged with second-degree murder, but Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler told West Virginia MetroNews that charges against Mills are being reviewed and could be upgraded if it is determined that her actions were premeditated.

The murder drew national attention this week, with coverage in national media outlets. It came after another disturbing murder in Upstate New York where a mother was accused of decapitating her seven-year-old son with a kitchen knife.

As the New York Daily News reported, 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib was charged with second-degree murder for the grisly crime. Other family members were in the house at the time of the boy’s slaying, but said they did not see any warning signs. Reports noted that police had been called to the house before and that Mouhib had previously been taken to a hospital’s mental health unit.

Roena Mills remained in jail in West Virginia while a judge was assessing her mental competency to see if she could be granted bail.