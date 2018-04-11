WWE News: Brand New Champion Crowned On ‘SmackDown Live’ After ‘WrestleMania 34’

The surprises just keep coming after 'WrestleMania 34' as a new champion has emerged on the blue brand.

On the latest episode of Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown Live, fans saw one of the championships official change hands, along with some other surprises. The start of the show featured a brand new General Manager revealed, as well as a huge main event match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan booked. However, fans finally saw one superstar win a title that seemed like it might never happen. Here’s the latest on what transpired at the top of the blue brand show’s second hour just days after the exciting WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view took place in New Orleans.

As reported by ProWrestling in their Tuesday night SmackDown results, the second hour of the show featured “The Queen,” WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair arrive out to the ring. Flair spoke about how Asuka pushed her to the limits in their SmackDown Women’s Championship match this past Sunday, but Charlotte said she was able to prevail and still left New Orleans as the champ. She said now she would have to find out who is next for her title defense. That question was quickly answered as some theme music never heard before on SmackDown Live came on the speakers bringing cheers from the fans.

Out came Peyton Royce and Billie Kay of NXT’s Iconic Duo to make their official debut on the main roster. The two trash talked Charlotte for a bit before getting into the ring with her. Soon after, they double-teamed the champion, attacking her with no mercy. The duo continued the beatdown inside and then outside of the ring, leaving Charlotte laid out. Referees finally arrived out to get them to back off. The Iconic Duo did so and backed up the ramp after making their official debut. However, that wasn’t it for the segment, as some more familiar theme music hit the speakers.

Carmella came rushing out with her Money in the Bank briefcase in hand. She got into the ring where Charlotte was still reeling from the attack and demanded the referee start a championship match. The referee seemed confused over it for a few moments but Carmella screamed at him that she wanted to cash it in. Finally, he did so and the match was officially announced. The bell rang and Charlotte could barely stand up. Carmella delivered one solid kick to Charlotte’s head and then covered for a winning pinfall.

With that, Carmella was announced as the brand new SmackDown Women’s Champion. She ran around the ring holding the title belt overhead to celebrate and then returned to the ring to kneel down and taunt Charlotte with her former title. Carmella eventually decided to leave the ring, still holding her new title belt proudly overhead and screaming how she is the new champion. This marks Carmella’s first official reign with any title in the WWE.

Fans had been thinking that Carmella might have cashed in her briefcase this past Sunday at WrestleMania 34. There was even speculation she could cash in on the Raw Women’s Championship instead of SmackDown‘s, but that didn’t end up happening. Instead, WWE saved the big surprises for the Tuesday after WrestleMania, showing fans that maybe their episodes of Raw and SmackDown are more exciting than the weekend’s big PPV.