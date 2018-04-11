Queen Elizabeth Cracks Joke About Donald Trump And Barack Obama In New Interview

Queen Elizabeth makes joke about the current U.S. president, but doesn't leave out his predecessor in her quip.

Queen Elizabeth made a joke about Donald Trump and Barack Obama in a rare interview. The queen doesn’t make her opinions or political leanings known publicly since she’s required to be neutral on such platforms, but she nevertheless allowed herself one innocuous joke at the expense of two political figures from the United States.

Us Weekly reports that Queen Elizabeth made a joke about Donald Trump and Barack Obama during her interview with British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough for the ITV documentary The Queen’s Green Planet. Attenborough narrated in one of the clips that as the queen was showing him around her private gardens at Buckingham Palace, they couldn’t “entirely escape the outside world.”

Two helicopters overhead interrupted their conversation and the queen threw in a zinger about the president.

“Why do they always go round and round when you want to talk?” the queen quipped, adding, “It sounds like President Trump or President Obama.”

Queen Elizabeth met with Obama twice during his presidency, but she has yet to meet Trump in person. The initial plan was for the president and First Lady Melania Trump to visit the queen at Windsor Castle in the summer of 2017, but was postponed when Trump’s visit was debated in British Parliament. A petition was also created that hundreds of thousands of British citizens signed protesting Trump’s visit with the queen. The fear was Trump “would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen” due to his “well documented misogyny and vulgarity.”

Us reported in February 2017 that even though Queen Elizabeth’s views on President Trump remains quiet, a source told the magazine that Prince Harry “is not a fan.” The insider claimed that Harry feels Trump is a “serious threat to human rights.”

Newsweek reports that Queen Elizabeth is slated to meet President Trump in October.

The documentary is set to air on Monday, April 16, and will introduce the Queen’s Canopy, an environmental project aimed to protect and preserve the forests of 53 countries. Queen Elizabeth reveals her love of trees and opens up about her hope for the future of the environment.

Queen Elizabeth’s remark about Donald Trump was softened somewhat by dropping Barack Obama’s name, but it was the current president who came to mind first. It may have been a mere joke, but it sheds a little light on how she may feel about the U.S. president.