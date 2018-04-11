Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Gender Announcement Video Reveals That Jinger Lied About Her Baby

Jinger Duggar told a white lie about when she and Jeremy Vuolo knew they were having a baby girl.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have revealed how far along Jinger was into her pregnancy when they learned that they were having a baby girl. However, what the couple told TLC isn’t consistent with what Jinger previously told Us Weekly. If the Duggars believe that lying to a celebrity magazine is a sin, Jinger might want to start praying for forgiveness.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s gender announcement video was recently shared on the TLCme website. In the short pregnancy update, the couple shares a detail that they didn’t divulge in their exclusive People interview about their gender reveal party. According to Jinger, she and Jeremy found out that they were going to have a daughter early on in her pregnancy.

“Jeremy and I first learned the gender of our little one when we had our 20 week ultrasound,” said the Duggar daughter. “We were both so excited and so overwhelmed with joy.”

Last month, Us Weekly asked Jinger Duggar if she and Jeremy Vuolo knew their baby’s sex. The outlet noted that Jinger was 24 weeks along at the time, but the mom-to-be claimed that she still had no idea whether she was pregnant with a boy or a girl.

“No … I don’t know the gender,” the Counting On star said.

So why did Jinger Duggar lie to Us Weekly? It’s possible that she didn’t want her family to know that she and Jeremy Vuolo had already learned their baby’s sex. Perhaps they wanted to keep it a secret from everyone until their recent gender reveal party, and they figured they could keep Jinger’s numerous family members from constantly questioning them about it by simply feigning ignorance on the matter.

If Jinger Duggar was trying to fool her nosy siblings, it sounds like they got over it pretty quickly when she told them that she was having a baby girl. She’s the first of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s daughters to give the former 19 Kids and Counting stars a granddaughter, breaking a streak of boys that began when Jill Duggar gave birth to her son Israel in 2015. She and Jessa both have two sons, and Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to a baby boy earlier this year.

“It was amazing seeing everyone’s reactions after we revealed the gender,” Jinger said. “They were just super excited, and I think the comment we heard most was, ‘There’s finally another girl in this family.'”

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will likely share more details about their gender reveal when Counting On returns to TLC this summer.