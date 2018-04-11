Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal: Khloe Kardashian Will Still Give Birth In Cleveland, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Khloe Kardashian is forced to remain in Cleveland as videos of Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating surface.

Khloe Kardashian’s birth plan isn’t changing. Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has allegedly been caught cheating on her with multiple women, Khloe will remain in Cleveland, Ohio to give birth to her daughter.

According to an April 9 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson has been stepping out on her. The NBA player was reportedly seen making out with two different women on a surveillance video, as well as kissing other women in a club. TMZ reports that Tristan even had one of the women accompany him back to his hotel room, and all while his girlfriend Khloe has been pregnant with his child.

Despite the fact that the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal has completely blown up, Khloe Kardashian is stuck in Cleveland, whether she wants to be or not. Khloe is too far along in her pregnancy to fly back to L.A. to be with her family, even with her doctor on board a private jet.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently expecting their first child together, a daughter who is said to be due any day now. This will mark the first baby for Khloe, but the second for Tristan, who has a son named Prince with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig. Thompson began dating Kardashian while Craig was pregnant.

Khloe Kardashian has yet to make any sort of comment on Tristan Thompson’s reported cheating scandal. The photos of her and her NBA boyfriend are still up on her Instagram page, and there has been radio silence from Thompson on the scandal as well. However, Tristan will have to show his face eventually as the Cavaliers are set to take on the New York Knicks in Cleveland on Wednesday, and are expected to make a deep postseason run when the playoffs kick off this weekend.

Khloe Kardashian was previously married to Lamar Odom, who also allegedly cheated on the reality star. However, now that Khloe is expecting a baby, there is so much more riding on her relationship with Tristan Thompson. Many Kardashian fans are now calling for Khloe to dump Tristan and head back to L.A. to be with her sisters and mother.