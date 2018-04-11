WWE ‘SmackDown’ Results: Another ‘Greatest Royal Rumble 2018’ Championship Match Is Now Official

The blue brand added another championship battle to the card for Saudi Arabia's special this month.

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live featured match results which produced a new Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 championship bout. During the blue brand’s episode from New Orleans on Tuesday night, not only did fans learn of their brand new General Manager, but the show kicked right into the action with a No. 1 contender’s match. Here are the latest details on the upcoming event for Saudi Arabia and which match has been added to the jam-packed card.

According to a report from Wrestlezone on Tuesday, the new SmackDown show featured a No. 1 contender’s match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles. Competing for the right to challenge The Bludgeon Brothers for the titles were Xavier Woods and Big E of New Day against The Usos, in a bit of a rematch from WrestleMania 34. During the finale of the match, Woods and Big E took control of things after a double team move. Big E prepared for the Big Ending, but Jimmy and Jey mangled to hit a double superkick on him. Woods jumped off the top rope with a dropkick. Jey was able to superkick him. From there, Jimmy leaped off the corner to hit the Splash for the pinfall victory.

After the big victory, the winning team celebrated as New Day regrouped. The celebration was shortlived for The Usos, though, as The Bludgeon Brothers’ theme music hit. The new SmackDown Tag Team champions arrived out on stage in their gear and extended their huge hammers out to point towards their future opponents.

The two teams will square off for the SmackDown tag team titles at the WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble 2018. That match joins several other title matches already set for the card including Seth Rollins defending the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor, and Samoa Joe, as well as Roman Reigns taking on Brock Lesnar for the Universal title inside a steel cage. There are also two more matches left to be set up with the WWE United States Championship and WWE Championship matches needing to be booked.

Fans will be able to see those matches as well as a historic 50-man Royal Rumble as part of the WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 event on the WWE Network. That arrives on Friday, April 27, 2018.