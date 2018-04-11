‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor’s Mistress Revealed, Victoria Discovers JT’s Secret

Victor's mystery visitor is revealed. Meanwhile, Victoria finds out JT was trying to bring her father down.

Coming up today on The Young and the Restless, the brunette woman who visited Victor last time at the hospital has been identified. Meanwhile, JT brings up to Victoria his plans not to return to Genoa City. Victoria discovers he had been investigating Victor.

Victor has a mistress at Jabot

As it turns out, Victor (Eric Braeden) has another eye at Jabot Cosmetics. The mystery visitor who came to the hospital has been identified as Helen (Sitara Hewitt). The Young and the Restless spoilers for today, April 11, reveals that Paul (Doug Davidson) questions Helen at the police station when Nick (Joshua Morrow) was called in. He recognizes her as the chemist Jack (Peter Bergman) hired at Jabot to take Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) position, via Soaps.com.

Paul reveals to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that Helen has a good reason to visit Victor—she’s his mistress. Nikki glares at her, but Helen says that Victor told her he and Nikki have an open marriage. Nikki agrees but makes sure Helen knows her place and that Nikki is Victor’s greatest love. And since Helen works at Jabot, Nikki reminds her that Jack is Victor’s enemy.

J.T. Is backed into a corner today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/w74UX7ELFi — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 6, 2018

JT forced to come clean

Meanwhile, in Hawaii, JT convinces Victoria to put away their phones, Victoria reluctantly agrees. While Reed and the kids went to the beach, JT brings up the topic of not going back to Genoa City. Victoria thinks he’s joking but realizes he’s not. She becomes concerned and points out that she can’t keep Johnny and Katie from their father forever. JT tells her it is for the best that she stays away from Victor and Newman Enterprises. They argue about it until JT walks away.

Victoria finds out JT locked away their phones except his. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria reads JT’s text messages and finds out he was working with Paul to bring down Victor. Victoria confronts JT and asks if he was the one who leaked Vikki’s demotion memo to the press. JT comes clean and tells her it’s because he loves her. He tries to convince her to stay in Hawaii and build their new life, but Victoria is done. JT warns that if she leaves, he is not going to take her back.

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.