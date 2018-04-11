Lani Blair: Photos, Videos Of Instagram Model Allegedly Seen In Tristan Thompson Video, Per ‘Daily Mail’

Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Instagram model Lani Blair.

Lani Blair has been pegged as one of the women who allegedly entered a hotel with Tristan Thompson and was caught on video with Tristan, according to the Daily Mail.

The videos of Tristan allegedly cheating with several different women in 2017 and 2018 went viral on Tuesday, April 10. Now sharp-eyed viewers are leaving all sorts of comments about Lani on the Instagram page of The Shade Room, which posted videos like the one below, allegedly showing Blair entering a hotel with Tristan and leaving four hours later. From Lani’s backside to her designer overnight bag, viewers are leaving a plethora of comments of their opinions about Lani on social media.

People also aren’t shy about leaving non-sympathetic comments for Khloe Kardashian in the middle of the melee, as reported by the Inquisitr.

According to Lani’s Instagram account, which Instagram users report changed to a private status during the melee, Blair enjoys 363,000 Instagram followers and follows less than 300 people. Lani’s most recent Instagram post promoted Angels Gentlemen’s Club in Queens, New York, for “large bag Tuesdays.”

Blair is described by the Daily Mail as a bartender at a strip club and is allegedly the same Bronx-bred Instagram model seen kissing Tristan at the PH-D rooftop bar in another video that went viral online. As the videos go viral, 33-year-old Khloe is preparing to have Tristan’s baby in Cleveland.

Lani’s Instagram account currently has 246 posts, with plenty of sexy selfie photos of Blair showing off her beauty. Blair has long black hair and many of her Instagram photos show Lani showing off her backside or posing in bikinis. Lani has also posed topless.

The 28-year-old model’s rumored birth date is June 6, 1989, making her approximately five years younger than Khloe. Blair also appears shorter than Khloe in the videos that are being shared online.

The Daily Mail quotes the woman who videotaped one of the viral clips as saying that Tristan was on the table right next to her with “some girl who he was obviously making out with all night.”

On her Instagram page, Blair shared an email address for bookings, as well as fashion items she wore from Fashion Nova.