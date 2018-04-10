Khloe Kardashian Gets Backlash Amid Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Cheating Scandal As She Prepares To Give Birth

Now that Tristan Thompson has been featured in several videos that leaked on Tuesday, April 10, appearing to show him cheating on pregnant Khloe Kardashian, as reported by the Inquisitr, some folks are publishing comments of sympathy for Khloe online. While some people are filling TMZ‘s comments section of their report on Tristan with words of sympathy, others are writing idioms online about turnabout being fair play or writing things like “What goes around comes around.”
Thompson’s alleged cheating with multiple women is being called “brazen” and horrendous by some, as Twitter and Instagram fill with comments such as “If they cheat with you, they will cheat on you.” Many comments on a video from The Shade Room showing Tristan allegedly entering a hotel room with a mysterious brunette woman are not sympathetic to Kardashian’s plight. The Shade Room reports that Tristan spent four hours in the hotel with the woman and left in the wee hours of the morning.
As reported by People, Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, posted a photo of their son to Instagram, a little boy named Prince who turned a year old in December 2017. With all the furor surrounding Khloe’s pregnancy and Tristan’s appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, some fans accused Tristan of not being faithful to his first baby’s mother and allegedly cheating on her with Khloe.
The 33-year-old Kardashian started dating Tristan, according to Us Weekly, when Craig had not yet given birth to Thompson’s first child, in September 2016. Prince was born in December 2016.
Now folks in the comments section of the Instagram post below from The Shade Room are attempting to guess the identity of the woman seen in the video with Tristan. Some are noting her similarity in looks to Tristan’s ex-girlfriend or attempting to connect her to a cast member of a reality TV show, while others are filling the comments section with quips about Khloe.
TSR STAFF: Myeisha E.! @myeisha.essex ________________________________________ #Roommates, there's more!!!! ________________________________________ So earlier today, video of Tristan at a NYC club leaked and you can see a girl all up in his grill. Well, #Roomies THE TEA RUNNETH OVER!!! We have exclusive footage of the two of them leaving the DAY party (where you saw her all up in his face) together and arriving back to his team HOTEL around 8:30pm on April 7th. He got there wearing a Black supreme jacket, and FOUR hours later, the pair reemerge from the hotel with Tristan changing his outfit for the next event. _______________________________________ Then they hopped into the same SUV and headed to Soho House (for the night party) in the Meatpacking district, which is a member's only club with strict cellphone policy. Then at 5am, they returned to his hotel together AGAIN and he even held the door open for her like a gentleman. _______________________________________ The next day (April 8th), she was seen again leaving the hotel (while Tristan stayed behind in the hotel) around 8pm still wearing her exact same outfit as the night before. Sis even had an overnight bag in hand! ????: Splash News
Some commenters are surmising that Tristan must not like his women pregnant, due to his history of breaking up with Jordan during her pregnancy and alleged cheating on Khloe during hers.
According to Elite Daily, some of Kardashian’s fans wondered if Khloe already gave birth at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital, but Khloe updated Twitter to say that she has not yet given birth.
Watch Tristan Thompson-Kardashian Get Caught Kissing & Cheating With IG Model in The Club Days Before Khloe Gives Birth to Their Daughter (Videos) https://t.co/H9FqGlRTiQ pic.twitter.com/inpxOEzgP9
— Robert Littal (@BSO) April 10, 2018