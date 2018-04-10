Khloe Kardashian Gets Backlash Amid Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Cheating Scandal As She Prepares To Give Birth

Khloe Kardashian is being told 'what goes around comes around' by some social media users who point to Tristan Thompson's ex-girlfriend and baby's mother, Jordan Craig.

Now that Tristan Thompson has been featured in several videos that leaked on Tuesday, April 10, appearing to show him cheating on pregnant Khloe Kardashian, as reported by the Inquisitr, some folks are publishing comments of sympathy for Khloe online. While some people are filling TMZ‘s comments section of their report on Tristan with words of sympathy, others are writing idioms online about turnabout being fair play or writing things like “What goes around comes around.”

Thompson’s alleged cheating with multiple women is being called “brazen” and horrendous by some, as Twitter and Instagram fill with comments such as “If they cheat with you, they will cheat on you.” Many comments on a video from The Shade Room showing Tristan allegedly entering a hotel room with a mysterious brunette woman are not sympathetic to Kardashian’s plight. The Shade Room reports that Tristan spent four hours in the hotel with the woman and left in the wee hours of the morning.

As reported by People, Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, posted a photo of their son to Instagram, a little boy named Prince who turned a year old in December 2017. With all the furor surrounding Khloe’s pregnancy and Tristan’s appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, some fans accused Tristan of not being faithful to his first baby’s mother and allegedly cheating on her with Khloe.

The 33-year-old Kardashian started dating Tristan, according to Us Weekly, when Craig had not yet given birth to Thompson’s first child, in September 2016. Prince was born in December 2016.

Now folks in the comments section of the Instagram post below from The Shade Room are attempting to guess the identity of the woman seen in the video with Tristan. Some are noting her similarity in looks to Tristan’s ex-girlfriend or attempting to connect her to a cast member of a reality TV show, while others are filling the comments section with quips about Khloe.

Some commenters are surmising that Tristan must not like his women pregnant, due to his history of breaking up with Jordan during her pregnancy and alleged cheating on Khloe during hers.

According to Elite Daily, some of Kardashian’s fans wondered if Khloe already gave birth at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital, but Khloe updated Twitter to say that she has not yet given birth.