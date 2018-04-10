Tristan Thompson Cheating Videos: 2017 And 2018 Videos Show Him At Hotel With Women, Kissing And More [Videos]

Tristan Thompson was spotted in several videos that leaked on Tuesday, April 10, which showed the father of Khloe Kardashian's baby with other women in 2017 and 2018.

Tristan Thompson is at the center of more than one controversial video on Tuesday, April 10. As seen in a video from Barstool Sports, Tristan was caught on tape appearing to kiss a dark-haired woman who is not his very-pregnant future wife, Khloe Kardashian. The video isn’t the only incriminating evidence appearing online of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Thompson that has reportedly left Kardashian feeling “devastated,” as reported by Hollywood Life. The publication reports that Khloe was brought to tears after seeing images of Tristan with another woman, especially since “her pregnancy is supposed to be the most special time in her life, and instead it has been ruined by Tristan and is becoming the most painful.”

TMZ published the below video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe when she was in her first trimester of pregnancy with two women. That video was taken on October 7, 2017. The video from inside a hookah lounge shows Thompson getting intimate with the women outside of Washington, D.C. Tristan kisses one woman and engages in other sensual activities with the other as well.

That 2017 video footage from the evening prior to the Cleveland Cavaliers going up against the Washington Wizards is being circulated with another video of Tristan at a hotel last weekend. As seen in the below video from The Shade Room, there is additional footage of Tristan making the rounds online.

According to The Shade Room, the video of Tristan appearing to kiss a woman in a New York City club that went viral via The Daily Mail wasn’t the only damning footage of Tristan in existence. The below footage shows Tristan leaving the party in the daytime with the dark-haired woman and returning to his team’s hotel on Saturday, April 7. The duo arrived at the hotel, according to the video’s description, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, with Tristan “wearing a Black supreme jacket.”

The publication states that four hours later, Tristan left the hotel with the woman and went to Soho House in the Meatpacking district, for a nighttime party. The club has a no-cellphone policy. At 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 8, the duo returned to the same hotel with Tristan holding the door ajar for the mysterious woman, who held a designer overnight bag on her arm and wearing the same outfit.

Tristan’s mystery woman, according to Heavy, and his videos are going viral after Thompson was spotted at PH-D Lounge.