Lisa Rinna Responds To IG User Who Told Her To Put On Makeup After ‘People’ Shared Her Makeup-Free Selfie

Whether fans of Lisa Rinna know her for her role in the long-running soap opera, Days Of Our Lives, or for her time on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, many have agreed that the reality star is aging gracefully. Recently, the star posted a series of pictures wearing a bikini, and showing off her beach-ready body, which led to many of her followers complimenting her on how well she looks at the age of 54. Overall, Rinna has proven that age is just a number and anyone can look good no matter how old they are.

With Lisa Rinna showing the world that a person can still be beautiful no matter their age, it seems that the actress and reality star was asked to be a part of People‘s upcoming Beautiful Issue, along with some of her fellow Real Housewives, such as Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards. In honor of this special edition of the magazine, it seems that the reality star shared a makeup-free selfie that was posted to the magazine’s PeopleStyle Instagram account.

However, while Lisa Rinna and People Magazine may have been happy with the selfie that was posted to the Instagram account, it seems that at least one user was not as impressed with the way the reality star looked in her barefaced picture. In fact, the Instagram user posted to the PeopleStyle account that Rinna needed to put the makeup back on saying, “Ok! Put the makeup on please hahahahaha.”

Whether or not the Instagram user was just joking, it seems that Lisa Rinna was not having any of that particular comment. In response, the reality star was quick to reply, “let’s see you without make up Hon,” which was followed up with an emoji featuring a winking face, with a tongue sticking out.

As someone who is trying to make sure her own daughters are empowered and inspired, it makes sense that Lisa Rinna would respond to someone who appeared to be trying to shame her. This is especially true in light of the fact that her 16-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, recently revealed that she struggles with anorexia.

While the Instagram user may have just been talking about Lisa Rinna wearing makeup in future selfies and pictures, it seems that the reality star was not going to let the comment get to her, or take away from the fact that she is being included in the People Magazine Beautiful Issue.