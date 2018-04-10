‘Westworld’ Season 2 Spoiler Video: HBO Epically Wins The Rickroll Championship

Fans expect Season 2 spoilers, get Rickrolled instead

Are you worried that it has been way too long since Season 1 of Westworld aired and you might not remember everything that happened ahead of the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, April 22?

Well, have no fear because HBO has released a 25-minute long teaser video that they claim will help clear up everything you need to know about Season 2 of Westworld — spoilers included!

Except, for viewers who dived right onto the video clip, ready to find out everything that will happen ahead of the Season 2 premiere, they were in for a nasty surprise. It turns out that HBO have released a video that is just one very elaborate Rickroll for the fans who just can’t wait anymore for new footage of Westworld. The video then continues on for another 20 minutes — but only shows a dog sitting in front of a piano.

For the uninitiated, a Rickroll is classic internet prank that involves getting someone to click on a link or video thinking it is something interesting. What they get instead is an image of Rick Astley or a video of him singing his iconic 80s hit, “Never Going To Give You Up.”

Currently, HBO now stands as the reigning champion as far as epic Rickrolls are concerned.

The Rickroll video for Season 2 of Westworld originally appeared on Reddit after one of the show’s creators, Jonathan Nolan, posted it, along with a lengthy note explaining they were about to spoil the entire second season of Westworld. Nolan claimed that, by releasing these spoilers for the show, it might stop the confusion between actual spoilers and theories based on the show, something that many fans delve into with relish on a show like Westworld.

“‘Theories’ can actually be spoilers, and the line between the two is confusing,” Nolan explained in the Reddit note. “It’s something we’ve been thinking about since last season.”

John P. Johnson / HBO

He then went on to explain the reasoning in further detail.

“We thought about this long and hard, and came to a difficult (and potentially highly controversial) decision. If you guys agree, we’re going to post a video that lays out the plot (and twists and turns) of season 2. Everything. The whole sordid thing. Up front. That way the members of the community here who want the season spoiled for them can watch ahead, and then protect the rest of the community, and help to distinguish between what’s ‘theory’ and what’s spoiler.”

Many viewers of the show immediately assumed it would be a fake anyway. After all, releasing the plot for Season 2 on the internet will not result in people keeping quiet about it or protecting it.

And, these fans were right. What they didn’t realize, though, was the fact that HBO were already well ahead of them.

So, why not entertain yourself by watching the video. After all, Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores in Westworld, does a fantastic rendition of Rick Astley’s song. Plus, the dog afterwards is adorable.

However, if you want to watch the real trailer for Season 2 of Westworld, you can do so below.

As for what will really happen in Season 2 of Westworld? Well, fans will just have to be patient and wait a little bit longer until the show premieres later this month.

Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld premieres on Sunday, April 22 at 9 p.m. ET.