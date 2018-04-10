Heidi Klum Flaunts Abs In Tiny Black Bikini, Packs On PDA With Boyfriend

German model Heidi Klum continues her holiday with boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, who she reportedly started dating last month. The 44-year-old showed off her slim physique in a black bikini while getting some sun poolside, reports the Daily Mail.

The natural beauty wore little makeup and large mirrored sunglasses. Klum’s abs were on full display as she packed on the PDA with her 28-year-old boyfriend.

Up until September of 2017, the supermodel was linked to art curator Vito Schnabel.

Klum reportedly started dating Kaulitz about a month ago. The German guitarist has a twin brother, who is the lead singer of their band Tokio Hotel.

The 28-year-old was previously married to German model Ria Sommerfeld before dating Klum. However, they divorced in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences. The 6-foot-2 guitarist is also a songwriter and producer for the German band.

Tom used to live in Hamburg, Germany, but moved to Los Angeles several years ago due to stalking and a reported robbery.

The photos of Heidi and Tom show the supermodel smiling and the couple kissing in a hot tub. Tom’s muscular physique is on full display as the attractive couple is photographed sharing a laugh in the luxury holiday resort.

The mother of four revealed the workouts she performs to stay in shape. Klum stated that taking care of her kids is a form of a workout and finding personal time to work out can be challenging for the supermodel.

Heidi Klum scores SoHo penthouse for $5.1 million — see inside the luxurious home, a former artist's studio: https://t.co/5zsUFOgcft — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) April 6, 2018

Business Insider reports that the 44-year-old does workouts that she can do with her children. In addition to playing with her kids, Klum goes on bike rides, enjoys hiking, and jumps on the trampoline to stay fit.

#cherrybloossms in Tokyo …. ????❤️ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Mar 29, 2018 at 3:59am PDT

The model also debunked the rumor that models don’t eat; rather she opts for healthier foods and stays away from fattening empty calorie foods.

The former Victoria Secret model is not shy about her body. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Klum opted to go topless while spending time with her younger boyfriend during their holiday in Mexico.

Klum is one of the wealthiest models with her TV hosting gigs and long career, boosting her net worth.

She was previously married to Seal from 2005 to 2014, and they share four children.