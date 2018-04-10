NeNe Leakes On Kenya Moore’s Baby Shower Guest List

NeNe Leakes gave her opinion on which of the Atlanta housewives will be invited to Kenya Moore's baby shower.

None of Kenya Moore’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars were invited to her wedding to Marc Daly. Will it be the same for her baby shower? During her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night, Kenya’s co-star and friend NeNe Leakes gave her opinion on whether she and any of the rest of the Atlanta housewives will be invited to Kenya’s baby shower if and when she does have one.

During the talk show, an audience member brought up Kenya’s pregnancy, asking NeNe who she thinks will be invited to Kenya’s baby shower. Surprisingly, given the fact that Kenya has had some major drama with some of the housewives and continues to do so to this day, NeNe said that she thinks that everyone will be invited to the party. Perhaps Kenya has told NeNe that she plans on doing so when the times comes? Yet NeNe also made it clear that she and the others have yet to receive an actual invite from Kenya.

“Uh…everybody? [Laughs] I think everyone. Yeah. When is the baby shower by the way? [Laughs].”

During Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 reunion show, which aired on Sunday night, Kenya, after host Andy Cohen teasingly asked her if she’ll be having a baby soon, confirmed that she’s pregnant.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year.”

The news shocked everyone on the set, including NeNe Leakes, who clapped her hands and screamed in joy. After NeNe asked Kenya Moore if she was serious with the news and to not play with them, Kenya said that she wouldn’t play about being pregnant. When Andy asked Kenya how many months pregnant she was, she explained that she didn’t want to go into too much detail about her pregnancy just yet because she was “still very nervous about everything.” Yet she did indicate that she’s still very early in her pregnancy when she said that she’s waiting to “get past a safe place.” As for whether she wants a boy or girl, she said that she just wants “a healthy baby.”

While NeNe and Kenya didn’t always get along in the past, the current season shows them being good friends. They have become such good friends that NeNe has even told her other good friend, Marlo Hampton, to stop her behavior whenever she criticized Kenya.

Perhaps NeNe Leakes will help Kenya Moore and Marc Daly out with their baby when he or she comes later this year? NeNe certainly approves of Kenya’s marriage to Marc. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, NeNe, during a recent appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, said that she likes Marc a lot and that she thinks he has changed Kenya for the better.