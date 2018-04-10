NFL Rumors: Cowboys And Patriots Have D.J. Moore On Their Radar, According to ‘Chat Sports’

According to 'Chat Sports', the Cowboys and Patriots have interest in receiver D.J. Moore out of Maryland.

With the 2018 NFL Draft just a few weeks away, teams are doing their best to gather information on who they will draft. While most teams are looking for the best player available, there are others looking to fill holes and possible voids if players are on the verge of being traded or released. With a handful of teams in need of receivers, D.J. Moore is one of those players who can turn a teams’ passing game around. According to Mitchell Renz of Chat Sports, the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots have Moore on their radar.

With the Cowboys possibly set on putting distance between themselves and Dez Bryant, they could be in the market for another playmaker. The Cowboys signed Allen Hurns this offseason and still have Cole Beasley, but how long will Bryant be a part of their future? With rumors swirling that the Cowboys will either look to trade Bryant or release him, Moore would be the perfect replacement.

Renz would go on to mention that the Cowboys receivers underachieved again in 2017 which prompted the Cowboys’ brass to bring in the Maryland product for a visit last week. Even with Bryant still a member of the team, this would be a good move to have Hurns, Moore, and Bryant on the field together if possible.

The New England Patriots are another team Renz believes will make a play for Moore. With the Pats trading Brandin Cooks to the Rams, they are short a real threat other than Chris Hogan who has spent his time on the sidelines or making spectacular plays when called upon for brief stints throughout the season. The Patriots signed Jordan Matthews last week, but he’s not the No. 1 receiver Belichick usually has. Moore could remind Patriots’ fans of Wes Welker.

This is what WalterFootball had to say when scouting D.J. Moore.

“Moore is a gritty receiver with speed and quickness to generate separation. With his vertical speed and suddenness out of breaks, Moore is a threat to stretch the field as he can challenge defensive backs deep downfield. Moore is a competitive, aggressive, and fights defensive backs to make catches over them. Moore is very good after the catch with elusive moves in the open field to dodge tacklers. He uses his strong build to break tackles and bully defensive backs. Routinely, you would see Moore generate a lot of yards after the catch by juking defenders and running through tackles of defensive backs. Moore has strong hands and is natural catching the ball. He is a dangerous receiver who could end up being a draft-day steal.”

Darron Cummings / AP Images

With the Patriots having the 23rd and 31st pick, they could go receiver there and with Calvin Ridley and Courtland Sutton possibly off the board, Moore could fall right into their lap. But the Cowboys could spoil the party for the Patriots by grabbing Moore with the 19th pick. But what happens if Ridley or Sutton is still there for the Cowboys?

Renz and most 2018 NFL Draft Mocks have Moore going late in the first round while others have him going in the second. But the Cowboys could also pass and fill a need on their offensive line or defense. The same goes for the Patriots. They could fill a need to find a replacement for Tom Brady with the 23rd pick if Moore is off the board. However, if he’s still there, Renz believes that the Patriots will draft the talented receiver and give Brady a possible replacement for the departed Cooks.

In 2017, Moore caught 80 passes for 1033 yards and eight touchdowns with an average of 12.9 yards per reception.