Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Are Having A Baby Girl, And Some Fans Aren’t Happy About It

Although this breaks the long-running grandson streak, some are concerned for a baby girl in the Duggar family.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, announced they are expecting a baby almost immediately after Christmas. The pair, who will have their first child this July, announced that they would be having a girl just yesterday. While many fans of the Duggar clan were thrilled for the pair, there were also many that were not, as the Duggar family’s three subreddits were awash with people with very differing opinions on whether they were pleased for the pair.

An anonymous poster kickstarted the discussion by stating that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have stated they are committed to Institute of Basic Life Principles, the brand of Southern Baptist church Jinger and her siblings were raised in. As Jinger’s family has spoken up about the incest that occurred in her family when Jinger was a little girl, some believe that the Duggars’ religion directly contributed to the environment that caused it.

During Jinger’s childhood, male and female roles were very clear-cut, and the girls were expected to do “female” chores like helping with the younger children, laundry, and cooking.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo have been labeled the “rebel” Duggars because Jinger sometimes wears pants and skirts. There was also a suspicion that the pair might have used birth control during the first year of their marriage because Jinger did not become pregnant immediately like her sisters. But while they have this title, many complain that it isn’t “earned” because Jeremy has always been very conservative in his beliefs, particularly during his sermons at his home church in Laredo, Texas.

One Reddit user pointed out that gender roles within fundamentalism are very stringent, no matter who if it is a male or a female, and that men are also mandated to be “manly” or extroverted, which can be difficult for males who are not like that.

While differing opinions were offered, there were many posters who agreed with the sentiment that having girls in the Duggar family isn’t a good thing. One poster, however, stated that although they think Jinger and Jeremy’s girl will be raised in a “cultish” way, they are likely the best people to have a girl out of all of them.