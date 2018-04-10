Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheating On Khloe Kardashian In Club Video, Reports ‘Daily Mail’

Video of Tristan kissing another woman has been posted by the outlet.

Khloe Kardashian is set to give birth to her first child any day now, and there seems to be something fishy going on with her boyfriend. According to the Daily Mail, Thompson was out and about at a club in New York City on Saturday night, where he was chatting up a random brunette and, at one point, appeared to kiss her.

One video clip, supplied by the Daily Mail, shows a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt talking to a female, but the face of the person in the hoodie isn’t shown. The Daily Mail provided a second video club as well as still shots, however, and there is no mistaking that the pictures are of the Cleveland Cavaliers star. The second video clip and the still photos show Thompson wearing a white hoodie with a black jacket, which appears to be similar (if not the same) to the outfit worn by the person in the video footage with another female.

“I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night. They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends. They were talking and being around each other all night. He was texting and talking on the phone and she was obviously looking over his shoulder. Everybody knew who he was. We talked about it and everybody watched them make out several times. I have obviously seen him before and people around me were like, ‘That’s Tristan Thompson.’ I have seen him on TV,” a source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, April 10, supplying the site with a video that she claims she took on Saturday night.

Further details about why Thompson might have been at a club — a rooftop bar in New York called PH-D Lounge — while his pregnant girlfriend was nowhere to be found are unclear at this time. Neither Khloe nor Tristan has responded to the video or to the rumors.

There is also a possibility that this video leaked as a way to throw people off of the labor scent. Although Kardashian has chosen to give birth in Cleveland, where she and Thompson have chosen to make a home, she still might be concerned with privacy and perhaps wanted to give the media something else to focus on while she gives birth.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been dating since 2016. The two seem to be very excited to start a family together and are expecting a baby girl this month. Thompson has a son named Prince Oliver with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.