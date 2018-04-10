Donald Trump Approval Rating Tops 40 Percent For The First Time In A Year, According to New Quinnipiac Poll

Meanwhile, 69 percent of voters think the president should not fire FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Donald Trump’s approval rating has topped 40 percent for the first time in a year, a new Qunnipiac University poll reveals. In other polling, it seems that an overwhelming majority of Americans don’t think the 45th president should fire FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which Trump has hinted that he’s considering doing.

In new polling data released Tuesday, the Connecticut university, which has been conducting public opinion polls for three decades, revealed that Trump’s approval rating, at least as far as Qunnipiac polling is concerned, has topped 40 percent for the first time since March 7, 2017. 52 percent still disapprove of the president.

Further breaking down the numbers, Trump scores well – or poorly – with Americans in certain areas. On Trump’s handling of the economy, for example, poll respondents are split, 47 percent approving, 48 percent disapproving. On foreign policy, 39 percent of Americans approve of the president, while 55 percent disapprove. On immigration, 42 percent approve of the president’s policies, while 55 percent disapprove. And on trade, 40 percent approve, while 52 percent disapprove.

Getting even more specific, on the president’s alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, 58 percent believe the actress’ claim that the president had an affair with her in 2006, while 14 percent don’t believe her. And as to whether or not the Stormy Daniels story even matters, 73 percent say it’s not an important issue, while 23 percent say it is.

JUST IN: Trump lawyer files motion to dismiss Stormy Daniels lawsuit one day after FBI raid https://t.co/BuvtZbrasw pic.twitter.com/j95qB54m5q — The Hill (@thehill) April 10, 2018

As is the case in almost every opinion poll, the respondents’ political affiliation will inform how they answer. And that is clear when it comes to the topic of so-called “Fake News,” one of Donald Trump’s favorite phrases. Poll respondents who identified as Republican overwhelming believe – 80 percent to 12 percent – that journalists simply make up at least some of their stories. Democrats, on the other hand, believe overwhelmingly (89 percent to 6 percent) that journalists don’t make up their stories.

One Trump-related story that is most certainly not “Fake News” is the notion that Trump is considering firing FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Most Americans – on both sides of the aisle – believe that would be a terrible idea. 69 percent of Americans overall say that the president should not fire Mueller. Even among Republican poll respondents, 55 percent say Mueller shouldn’t be fired.

And as to whether or not the Mueller investigation is “fair”: 52 percent of all voters think Mueller is conducting a fair investigation, while 32 percent do not. And among Republicans, 54 percent say the investigation is not fair, while 30 percent believe that it is fair.