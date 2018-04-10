Elizabeth Hurley, 52, Goes Topless Under See Through Kaftan In Revealing Photo, Reports ‘Express’

The English actress leaves little to the imagination in latest photo.

Actress and bikini designer Elizabeth Hurley stunned in her latest jaw-dropping photo shoot. The 52-year-old actress opted to go topless under partially see-through kaftan that she designed, reports Express.

Hurley took the heart-racing photo for her beachwear line and the Instagram account for the fashion brand describes the dress as a light and breezy Luna Kaftan, which is made from hand embroidered and pure cotton.

Due to her incredible physique, the Royals actress sometimes models her own designs.

The 52-year-old actress is no stranger to modeling. Elizabeth has appeared on the cover of British Vogue five times and has been on the front cover of other publications, such as GQ, Esquire, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar.

The actress launched a luxury beachwear line over ten years ago. Hurley was partially inspired to design beachwear due to an obsession with holiday beachwear after growing in England where it rains often, according to the brand’s official website.

The actress, who had a young son, when she launched the fashion line wanted to be able to work and stay at home with her motherly duties.

While many are curious about how the 52-year-old actress maintains her physique, Elizabeth revealed that she does not go to the gym. The model frequently shares bikini photos with her Instagram fans.

In an interview, Hurley revealed that she stays in shape by hiking and walking with her dogs. On the diet side, she avoids eating late and opts for healthy meals made up of whole grains, fish, and greens, reports Women’s Health magazine.

Elizabeth Hurley garnered fame in the 90s after dating British actor Hugh Grant and starring as Vanessa Kensington in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. The actress became a model in her late 20s and has maintained her stunning looks.

Bombay Nights #India @elizabethhurleybeach ???? A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Mar 20, 2018 at 7:54am PDT

The 52-year-old shared the braless photo of herself posing on a cliffside overlooking the Mediterranean Sea (see photo here). Opting to go topless under the kaftan got a huge reaction from fans who praised her youthful looks and fit body.

Hurley has been married twice and has a son with Steve Bing. She was engaged to Australian cricket star Shane Warne but they ended their relationship in 2013.

The actress currently stars in a main role in The Royals as Queen Helena.